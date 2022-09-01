Micron to invest $15 billion on memory chip plant in Boise

S&P 500   3,945.54 (-0.24%)
DOW   31,540.40 (+0.10%)
QQQ   297.29 (-0.66%)
AAPL   156.90 (-0.20%)
MSFT   258.12 (-1.28%)
META   163.80 (+0.53%)
GOOGL   108.91 (+0.64%)
AMZN   126.44 (-0.26%)
TSLA   273.62 (-0.72%)
NVDA   137.94 (-8.61%)
NIO   18.74 (-5.88%)
BABA   93.27 (-2.24%)
AMD   81.41 (-4.08%)
T   17.45 (-0.51%)
MU   56.91 (+0.67%)
CGC   3.47 (-5.71%)
F   15.06 (-1.18%)
GE   72.60 (-1.14%)
DIS   111.55 (-0.47%)
AMC   8.41 (-7.79%)
PYPL   91.71 (-1.85%)
PFE   46.49 (+2.79%)
NFLX   226.87 (+1.48%)
S&P 500   3,945.54 (-0.24%)
DOW   31,540.40 (+0.10%)
QQQ   297.29 (-0.66%)
AAPL   156.90 (-0.20%)
MSFT   258.12 (-1.28%)
META   163.80 (+0.53%)
GOOGL   108.91 (+0.64%)
AMZN   126.44 (-0.26%)
TSLA   273.62 (-0.72%)
NVDA   137.94 (-8.61%)
NIO   18.74 (-5.88%)
BABA   93.27 (-2.24%)
AMD   81.41 (-4.08%)
T   17.45 (-0.51%)
MU   56.91 (+0.67%)
CGC   3.47 (-5.71%)
F   15.06 (-1.18%)
GE   72.60 (-1.14%)
DIS   111.55 (-0.47%)
AMC   8.41 (-7.79%)
PYPL   91.71 (-1.85%)
PFE   46.49 (+2.79%)
NFLX   226.87 (+1.48%)
S&P 500   3,945.54 (-0.24%)
DOW   31,540.40 (+0.10%)
QQQ   297.29 (-0.66%)
AAPL   156.90 (-0.20%)
MSFT   258.12 (-1.28%)
META   163.80 (+0.53%)
GOOGL   108.91 (+0.64%)
AMZN   126.44 (-0.26%)
TSLA   273.62 (-0.72%)
NVDA   137.94 (-8.61%)
NIO   18.74 (-5.88%)
BABA   93.27 (-2.24%)
AMD   81.41 (-4.08%)
T   17.45 (-0.51%)
MU   56.91 (+0.67%)
CGC   3.47 (-5.71%)
F   15.06 (-1.18%)
GE   72.60 (-1.14%)
DIS   111.55 (-0.47%)
AMC   8.41 (-7.79%)
PYPL   91.71 (-1.85%)
PFE   46.49 (+2.79%)
NFLX   226.87 (+1.48%)
S&P 500   3,945.54 (-0.24%)
DOW   31,540.40 (+0.10%)
QQQ   297.29 (-0.66%)
AAPL   156.90 (-0.20%)
MSFT   258.12 (-1.28%)
META   163.80 (+0.53%)
GOOGL   108.91 (+0.64%)
AMZN   126.44 (-0.26%)
TSLA   273.62 (-0.72%)
NVDA   137.94 (-8.61%)
NIO   18.74 (-5.88%)
BABA   93.27 (-2.24%)
AMD   81.41 (-4.08%)
T   17.45 (-0.51%)
MU   56.91 (+0.67%)
CGC   3.47 (-5.71%)
F   15.06 (-1.18%)
GE   72.60 (-1.14%)
DIS   111.55 (-0.47%)
AMC   8.41 (-7.79%)
PYPL   91.71 (-1.85%)
PFE   46.49 (+2.79%)
NFLX   226.87 (+1.48%)

Micron to invest $15 billion on memory chip plant in Boise

Thu., September 1, 2022 | Matt Ott, AP Business Writer

A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant on Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va. Micron will invest $15 billion though the end of the decade on a new semiconductor plant in its hometown that the chipmaker said will create 17,000 American jobs. Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Boise, Idaho-based Micron, said his company’s investment was made possible by last month’s passage of the CHIPS and Science Act. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Micron will invest $15 billion though the end of the decade on a new semiconductor plant in its hometown that the chipmaker said will create 17,000 American jobs.

Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Boise, Idaho-based Micron, said his company's investment was made possible by last month's passage of the CHIPS and Science ACT of 2022, a $280 billion bill aimed at bolstering U.S. competitiveness against China and avoiding another chip shortage like the one that derailed the auto and tech industries during the pandemic.

The CHIPS law sets aside $52 billion to bolster the semiconductor industry, which due to COVID-related supply chain constraints beginning in 2020, has struggled to manufacture the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.

"Our new leading-edge memory manufacturing fab will fuel U.S. technology leadership, ensuring a reliable domestic supply of semiconductors that is critical to economic and national security,” Mehrotra said.

Micron said locating the manufacturing plant at the company's operational headquarter will improve efficiency and help get products to market faster.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the partnership will help the city’s economy grow and attract and diverse workforce.

“This is a once in a generation investment in Boise from a home-grown company that is critical to the economic vitality of our community, our state and our nation,” McLean wrote on Twitter.

McLean and Mehrotra last month attended President Biden’s bill signing ceremony for the CHIPS and Science Act. Idaho’s entire congressional delegation, all Republicans, voted against it.

Biden called the Micron announcement “another big win for America.”

Micron is one of Idaho’s largest employers. The company has several chip manufacturing plants around the world, including in Singapore and Taiwan.


Last week, the chipmaker Intel Corp. announced that it would break ground Sept. 9 on its planned $20 billion Ohio semiconductor facilities. The factories, known as fabs, are expected to open in 2025. President Biden is scheduled to attend the groundbreaking.

——

Rebecca Boone contributed from Boise, Idaho.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.