Microsoft, ADT rise; HSBC, American Tower fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:
Microsoft Corp., up $11.53 to $216.54.
Microsoft is in talks to buy the U.S. arm of TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has drawn from scrutiny from the White House.
ADT Inc., up $4.87 to $13.48.
The home security company announced a partnership with Google that includes the search giant making a $450 million investment in ADT.
Varian Medical Systems Inc., up $31.45 to $174.17.
The cancer therapy and research company is being acquired by Germany-based Siemens Healthineers.
Marathon Petroleum Corp., up 37 cents to $38.57.
The company is selling its Speedway gas station business to the owner of 7-Eleven stores.
HSBC Holdings plc, down $1.07 to $21.58.
Europe’s biggest bank said its profit dropped 96% in the second quarter, more than analysts were forecasting.
McKesson Corp., up $9.74 to $159.90.
The prescription drug distributor reported better results for the latest quarter than analysts expected and raised its full-year forecast.
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., up $3.73 to $34.79.
The tire maker reported a loss in its latest quarter that was smaller than Wall Street analysts were expecting.
American Tower Corp., down $4.81 to $256.58.
Real estate companies and other safe-play sectors lagged the rest of the market.
Companies Mentioned in This Article
