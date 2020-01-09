Log in

Microsoft looks to detect sex predators in video game chats

Posted on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 By The Associated Press


In this April 15, 2017, file photo the French headquarters of Microsoft Corp. in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris. Microsoft says it has developed a new technique to detect online predators if they try to sexually exploit children using the chat function in multiplayer video games. The tech company, which makes the Xbox gaming system, announced it's sharing the tool starting Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 with nonprofit organizations and other gaming and messaging service developers. (AP Photo/Raphael Satter, File)

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft says it has developed a technique to detect online predators who try to groom children for sexual purposes using the chat function in multiplayer video games.

The tech company, which makes the Xbox gaming system, announced Thursday that it's sharing the tool with nonprofit organizations and other gaming and messaging service developers.

Nicknamed “Project Artemis,” the tool automatically scans text-based conversations and rates them on the probability that a user might be trying sexually exploit children. Human moderators are then able to review flagged conversations to determine if they should report them to law enforcement.

An engineering team led by Dartmouth College digital forensics expert Hany Farid developed the technique. Microsoft worked with Farid and the makers of messaging services like Kik and the popular game Roblox. It will be distributed for free starting Friday through the anti-trafficking group Thorn.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Microsoft (MSFT)$162.09+1.2%1.26%34.12Buy$165.04

More on MarketBeat
10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $1010 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10
15 Stocks that Insiders Love15 Stocks that Insiders Love
12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul
Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy NowBest Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now
12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel