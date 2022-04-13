Middling Macy's Stock Could Be a Good Pick for Options Bears

Since their November selloff, the shares of Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) have failed to make much noise on the charts. The equity has been consolidating below the $28 level for all of 2022, with the $23 mark lingering as a floor for pullbacks. In fact, M is attempting yet another bounce off this level, though it ran right into a historically bearish trendline that could keep the equity from staging a breakout of this holding pattern any time soon.

According to a study from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, Macy's stock just came within 2% of its 80-day moving average. This study shows five similar occurrences over the past three years. The stock was lower one month after each of these signals, averaging a 9.8% drop. From its current perch at $25.20, a similar drop would put M at $22.73, just below its aforementioned floor at the $23 level.

The stock looks ripe for bear notes, as its 12-month consensus price target of $31.77 is a 25.8% premium to current levels. Plus, four of the 17 analysts in coverage call M a "strong buy," compared to eight "hold" ratings, and five "sells."

Now might be an ideal time to speculate on the stock's next move with options. M sports a Schaeffer's Volatility index (SVI) of 58%, which stands higher than 26% of readings from the past 12 months. In other words, options traders are pricing in relatively low volatility expectations at the moment.

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.