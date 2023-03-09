Mine collapse in northeastern Spain leaves 3 workers trapped

MADRID (AP) — Three workers were trapped deep underground in a potash mine in northeastern Spain on Thursday, authorities said.The three were working at the Cabanasses de Súria mine around 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Barcelona. A regional police official in Catalonia said that land collapsed inside the mine just before 9 a.m. (0800 GMT; 3 a.m. EST), and that a rescue mission was underway.Firefighters tweeted that the collapse occurred at a depth of 900 meters (nearly 3,000 feet), and that they were on the scene.The mine is operated by the Iberpotash company, and owned by Tel Aviv-based ICL Group.
Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.
Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.
They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...
See The Five Stocks Here
Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.Get This Free Report