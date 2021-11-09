Minnesota lets public weigh in on adequacy of mining rules

S&P 500   4,685.25 (-0.35%)
DOW   36,319.98 (-0.31%)
QQQ   395.32 (-0.69%)
AAPL   150.81 (+0.25%)
MSFT   335.95 (-0.31%)
FB   335.37 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   2,978.37 (-0.08%)
AMZN   3,576.23 (+2.50%)
TSLA   1,023.50 (-11.99%)
NVDA   306.57 (-0.48%)
BABA   160.19 (-1.21%)
NIO   40.64 (-5.93%)
CGC   13.97 (+7.63%)
AMD   148.92 (-0.83%)
GE   111.29 (+2.65%)
MU   75.59 (+1.38%)
T   24.71 (-0.68%)
F   20.12 (-0.15%)
ACB   7.48 (+2.47%)
DIS   175.11 (-1.00%)
PFE   47.30 (-2.13%)
AMC   39.93 (-11.38%)
BA   220.79 (-0.85%)
S&P 500   4,685.25 (-0.35%)
DOW   36,319.98 (-0.31%)
QQQ   395.32 (-0.69%)
AAPL   150.81 (+0.25%)
MSFT   335.95 (-0.31%)
FB   335.37 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   2,978.37 (-0.08%)
AMZN   3,576.23 (+2.50%)
TSLA   1,023.50 (-11.99%)
NVDA   306.57 (-0.48%)
BABA   160.19 (-1.21%)
NIO   40.64 (-5.93%)
CGC   13.97 (+7.63%)
AMD   148.92 (-0.83%)
GE   111.29 (+2.65%)
MU   75.59 (+1.38%)
T   24.71 (-0.68%)
F   20.12 (-0.15%)
ACB   7.48 (+2.47%)
DIS   175.11 (-1.00%)
PFE   47.30 (-2.13%)
AMC   39.93 (-11.38%)
BA   220.79 (-0.85%)
S&P 500   4,685.25 (-0.35%)
DOW   36,319.98 (-0.31%)
QQQ   395.32 (-0.69%)
AAPL   150.81 (+0.25%)
MSFT   335.95 (-0.31%)
FB   335.37 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   2,978.37 (-0.08%)
AMZN   3,576.23 (+2.50%)
TSLA   1,023.50 (-11.99%)
NVDA   306.57 (-0.48%)
BABA   160.19 (-1.21%)
NIO   40.64 (-5.93%)
CGC   13.97 (+7.63%)
AMD   148.92 (-0.83%)
GE   111.29 (+2.65%)
MU   75.59 (+1.38%)
T   24.71 (-0.68%)
F   20.12 (-0.15%)
ACB   7.48 (+2.47%)
DIS   175.11 (-1.00%)
PFE   47.30 (-2.13%)
AMC   39.93 (-11.38%)
BA   220.79 (-0.85%)
S&P 500   4,685.25 (-0.35%)
DOW   36,319.98 (-0.31%)
QQQ   395.32 (-0.69%)
AAPL   150.81 (+0.25%)
MSFT   335.95 (-0.31%)
FB   335.37 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   2,978.37 (-0.08%)
AMZN   3,576.23 (+2.50%)
TSLA   1,023.50 (-11.99%)
NVDA   306.57 (-0.48%)
BABA   160.19 (-1.21%)
NIO   40.64 (-5.93%)
CGC   13.97 (+7.63%)
AMD   148.92 (-0.83%)
GE   111.29 (+2.65%)
MU   75.59 (+1.38%)
T   24.71 (-0.68%)
F   20.12 (-0.15%)
ACB   7.48 (+2.47%)
DIS   175.11 (-1.00%)
PFE   47.30 (-2.13%)
AMC   39.93 (-11.38%)
BA   220.79 (-0.85%)

Minnesota lets public weigh in on adequacy of mining rules

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 | Steve Karnowski, Associated Press


In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a prospecting drill rig bores into the bedrock near Ely, Minn., in search of copper, nickel and precious metals that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. The Biden administration ordered a study Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the wilderness. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota regulators began accepting public comments Tuesday on whether the state's regulation of nonferrous mining would provide sufficient protection against environmental damage to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The comment period runs through Dec. 8. The Department of Natural Resources has established a dedicated webpage for its review with a link to submit public comments online. The DNR is also taking comments by regular mail.

At issue is whether the state's existing rule that governs siting for copper-nickel mines would adequately protect the Boundary Waters “from pollution, impairment, or destruction” from mining in the Rainy River Headwaters watershed. The DNR launched a review of the rule under court order as part of a lawsuit that seeks to block the proposed Twin Metals mine near Ely, which would be upstream from the country’s most-visited wilderness area.

“It is important that commenters provide substantive information on why the siting rule should or should not be changed,” the agency said in a statement. “Comments that only focus on support for or opposition to mining, without providing further information for the DNR to consider, will not assist the DNR in its decision making about the adequacy of the existing nonferrous mine siting rule.”

The lawsuit by Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness seeks to prohibit nonferrous metallic mineral mining, particularly copper-nickel mining, in the entire Rainy River Headwaters watershed. The current siting rule is narrower. It prohibits mining within the wilderness and mining that disturbs the surface in a designated zone around the Boundary Waters.

The state proceedings are separate from a review launched by the Biden administration last month that created a serious obstacle to the Twin Metals project. It ordered a two-year study that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the Boundary Waters. Twin Metals is appealing that decision. The federal government's move revived an effort to block Twin Metals that began in the final weeks of the Obama administration but was reversed by the Trump administration.

Twin Metals, which is owned by the Chilean mining giant Antofagasta, says its mine design would prevent any acid drainage from the sulfide-bearing ore and protect the wilderness from pollution. It says the environmental review process already underway, if allowed to move forward, would show that the mine can be safe for the environment and should be permitted.


7 Defensive Stocks to Buy on Market Jitters

Defensive stocks are companies that deliver consistent revenue and earnings regardless of what is happening in the broader economy. This has the effect of allowing these stocks to outperform the market when the economy is in a downturn. But it also means that these stocks are frequently overlooked during bull markets.

After all, for many investors, particularly younger investors, but the benefit of capturing a dividend is far down on their list of priorities. But it’s specifically their ability to serve as a hedge against volatility that makes defensive stocks worthy of consideration in every portfolio.

One characteristic of defensive stocks is they have a high percentage of institutional ownership. These institutions (hedge funds, large investment banks, mutual funds, etc.) are frequently referred to as the “smart money.” By putting their money into these companies it’s a sign that the company is financially sound and likely to perform well.

Defensive stocks can be found in many sectors. In this presentation, we’re giving you one pick from various sectors.

View the "7 Defensive Stocks to Buy on Market Jitters".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.