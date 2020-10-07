S&P 500   3,419.76 (+1.75%)
DOW   28,314.68 (+1.95%)
QQQ   280.45 (+1.92%)
AAPL   115.26 (+1.86%)
MSFT   209.53 (+1.76%)
FB   258.25 (-0.16%)
GOOGL   1,458.54 (+0.52%)
AMZN   3,186.81 (+2.80%)
TSLA   426.62 (+3.05%)
NVDA   558.66 (+1.67%)
BABA   298.08 (+1.95%)
CGC   15.47 (+8.03%)
MU   48.53 (+2.56%)
GE   6.32 (+2.43%)
AMD   86.40 (+2.27%)
T   28.84 (+0.45%)
F   7.25 (+3.87%)
ACB   4.61 (+2.44%)
GILD   63.14 (+0.99%)
NFLX   534.21 (+5.60%)
DIS   122.99 (+1.70%)
BA   165.28 (+3.60%)
BAC   24.96 (+2.42%)
Minutes of Fed meeting show officials believed economy was recovering faster than expected but that weaknesses remained

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minutes of Fed meeting show officials believed economy was recovering faster than expected but that weaknesses remained.

