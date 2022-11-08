Mistrial declared in trial of 2 former nonprofit officials

S&P 500   3,813.90 (+0.19%)
DOW   33,056.90 (+0.70%)
QQQ   266.04 (-0.58%)
AAPL   137.80 (-0.81%)
MSFT   226.29 (-0.69%)
META   95.18 (-1.59%)
GOOGL   87.72 (-0.87%)
AMZN   88.52 (-2.22%)
TSLA   189.50 (-3.85%)
NVDA   142.93 (-0.06%)
NIO   10.36 (-5.65%)
BABA   67.06 (-3.80%)
AMD   62.63 (-0.71%)
T   18.44 (+0.44%)
MU   56.56 (+0.00%)
CGC   3.10 (-3.43%)
F   13.55 (-1.09%)
GE   82.76 (-0.84%)
DIS   98.25 (-2.17%)
AMC   5.39 (+1.13%)
PYPL   79.66 (+2.58%)
PFE   47.15 (+0.13%)
NFLX   260.32 (+0.67%)
S&P 500   3,813.90 (+0.19%)
DOW   33,056.90 (+0.70%)
QQQ   266.04 (-0.58%)
AAPL   137.80 (-0.81%)
MSFT   226.29 (-0.69%)
META   95.18 (-1.59%)
GOOGL   87.72 (-0.87%)
AMZN   88.52 (-2.22%)
TSLA   189.50 (-3.85%)
NVDA   142.93 (-0.06%)
NIO   10.36 (-5.65%)
BABA   67.06 (-3.80%)
AMD   62.63 (-0.71%)
T   18.44 (+0.44%)
MU   56.56 (+0.00%)
CGC   3.10 (-3.43%)
F   13.55 (-1.09%)
GE   82.76 (-0.84%)
DIS   98.25 (-2.17%)
AMC   5.39 (+1.13%)
PYPL   79.66 (+2.58%)
PFE   47.15 (+0.13%)
NFLX   260.32 (+0.67%)
S&P 500   3,813.90 (+0.19%)
DOW   33,056.90 (+0.70%)
QQQ   266.04 (-0.58%)
AAPL   137.80 (-0.81%)
MSFT   226.29 (-0.69%)
META   95.18 (-1.59%)
GOOGL   87.72 (-0.87%)
AMZN   88.52 (-2.22%)
TSLA   189.50 (-3.85%)
NVDA   142.93 (-0.06%)
NIO   10.36 (-5.65%)
BABA   67.06 (-3.80%)
AMD   62.63 (-0.71%)
T   18.44 (+0.44%)
MU   56.56 (+0.00%)
CGC   3.10 (-3.43%)
F   13.55 (-1.09%)
GE   82.76 (-0.84%)
DIS   98.25 (-2.17%)
AMC   5.39 (+1.13%)
PYPL   79.66 (+2.58%)
PFE   47.15 (+0.13%)
NFLX   260.32 (+0.67%)
S&P 500   3,813.90 (+0.19%)
DOW   33,056.90 (+0.70%)
QQQ   266.04 (-0.58%)
AAPL   137.80 (-0.81%)
MSFT   226.29 (-0.69%)
META   95.18 (-1.59%)
GOOGL   87.72 (-0.87%)
AMZN   88.52 (-2.22%)
TSLA   189.50 (-3.85%)
NVDA   142.93 (-0.06%)
NIO   10.36 (-5.65%)
BABA   67.06 (-3.80%)
AMD   62.63 (-0.71%)
T   18.44 (+0.44%)
MU   56.56 (+0.00%)
CGC   3.10 (-3.43%)
F   13.55 (-1.09%)
GE   82.76 (-0.84%)
DIS   98.25 (-2.17%)
AMC   5.39 (+1.13%)
PYPL   79.66 (+2.58%)
PFE   47.15 (+0.13%)
NFLX   260.32 (+0.67%)

Mistrial declared in trial of 2 former nonprofit officials

Tue., November 8, 2022 | The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge has declared a mistrial in an embezzlement and bribery case against two men acquitted along with a Philadelphia council member and his wife in a separate case last week.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Monday's decision came after a juror in the case against Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan contracted COVID-19 and no alternates were available due to high turnover during the month-long trial. Prosecutors suggested continuing with only 11 jurors, an option allowed under federal court rules, but defense lawyers would not consent.

Islam and Dawan are former executives at Universal Companies, the affordable housing and charter school nonprofit founded by Philadelphia music producer Kenny Gamble to improve the city’s communities through education, real estate and other realms.

The two were acquitted last week of charges accusing them of bribing Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, who were themselves acquitted of honest services wire fraud charges in connection with the nonprofit.

But Islam and Dawan still faced separate racketeering conspiracy, wire and honest services fraud charges in the alleged embezzlement of nearly $500,000 from the nonprofit through inflated salaries, bonuses, and unauthorized expanses and the alleged bribery of a Wisconsin official for support of expanding charter schools in Milwaukee.

Both men have denied wrongdoing, and a defense attorney last week contended that they fully earned their six-figure salaries. Prosecutors didn't immediately say whether they would seek a retrial.

7 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.