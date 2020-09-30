Moderna, Synnex rise; Micron, Enerpac Tool Group fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Moderna Inc., up 23 cents to $70.75

The biotechnology company released additional encouraging data from an early study of a developing COVID-19 vaccine.

Duke Energy Corp., up $6.15 to $88.56

The utility company rejected a buyout offer from NextEra Energy, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Micron Technology Inc., down $3.75 to $46.96

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for its fiscal first quarter.

Synnex Corp., up $7.70 to $140.06

The high-tech contractor reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter results.

Lowe's Cos., up $3.60 to $165.86

The home improvement retailer restarted its stock buyback program.

Ameriprise Financial Inc., up $3.73 to $154.11

The financial services company approved an additional $2.5 billion for its stock buyback program.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., down $1.17 to $18.81

The industrial products company reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Progress Software Inc., down $2.07 to $36.68

The business software maker issued a weak profit forecast for the fourth quarter.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 2.6 $154.19 +2.5% 2.70% 8.06 Buy $179.91 Moderna (MRNA) 1.6 $70.77 +0.4% N/A -50.55 Buy $87.53 Micron Technology (MU) 2.1 $46.87 -7.6% N/A 23.55 Buy $61.73 Duke Energy (DUK) 1.8 $88.65 +7.6% 4.35% 31.55 Hold $93.07 SYNNEX (SNX) 1.7 $139.89 +5.7% N/A 15.09 Buy $154.67