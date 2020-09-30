Moderna, Synnex rise; Micron, Enerpac Tool Group fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:
Moderna Inc., up 23 cents to $70.75
The biotechnology company released additional encouraging data from an early study of a developing COVID-19 vaccine.
Duke Energy Corp., up $6.15 to $88.56
The utility company rejected a buyout offer from NextEra Energy, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Micron Technology Inc., down $3.75 to $46.96
The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for its fiscal first quarter.
Synnex Corp., up $7.70 to $140.06
The high-tech contractor reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter results.
Lowe's Cos., up $3.60 to $165.86
The home improvement retailer restarted its stock buyback program.
Ameriprise Financial Inc., up $3.73 to $154.11
The financial services company approved an additional $2.5 billion for its stock buyback program.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp., down $1.17 to $18.81
The industrial products company reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
Progress Software Inc., down $2.07 to $36.68
The business software maker issued a weak profit forecast for the fourth quarter.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying
University endowments, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently been pouring money into a a group of 13 elite stocks.
These institutional investors don't get easily swayed by hot stocks that are popular with retail investors. You probably won't see a Tesla or a SnapChat in this group, because institutional investors know that these "popular kid" stocks almost always aren't great investments. However, you will find some incredibly solid companies on this list backed by real earnings and real fundamentals.
In order to identify these stocks, we had to comb through every 13D and 13F filing that institutional investors have filed with the SEC in the last quarter. After reviewing more than 5,000 filings, we have identified 13 companies that institutional investors have been buying left. Big money investors are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into these stocks.
View the "13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying".