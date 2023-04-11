S&P 500   4,108.94 (+0.00%)
DOW   33,684.79 (+0.29%)
QQQ   315.83 (-0.64%)
AAPL   160.80 (-0.76%)
MSFT   282.83 (-2.27%)
META   213.85 (-0.42%)
GOOGL   105.35 (-1.02%)
AMZN   99.92 (-2.20%)
TSLA   186.79 (+1.24%)
NVDA   271.69 (-1.49%)
NIO   9.52 (+5.19%)
BABA   99.76 (-1.75%)
AMD   94.03 (-1.52%)
T   19.69 (+0.61%)
F   12.87 (+1.18%)
MU   63.57 (+0.47%)
CGC   1.54 (-3.75%)
GE   93.91 (-0.48%)
DIS   100.42 (-0.39%)
AMC   5.43 (+3.63%)
PFE   41.79 (+0.14%)
PYPL   73.58 (-1.26%)
NFLX   338.21 (-0.23%)
Moderna, TSR fall; CarMax, Coinbase rise

Tue., April 11, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Moderna, Inc., down $4.90 to $155.25.

The COVID-19 vaccine developer said its potential flu vaccine needs more study in a late-stage clinical trial.

CarMax, Inc., up $6.35 to $72.21.

The used car dealer more than doubled Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit targets and reaffirmed its long-term outlook.

Albertsons Cos., Inc., down 34 cents to $20.87.

The Idaho-based owner of Safeway, Vons and other grocery chains said its margins shrank in the fourth quarter.

TSR, Inc., down 90 cents to $7.86.

The technology consultancy reported lower sales in its fiscal third quarter.

Newcrest Mining Ltd., up $1.23 to $19.92.

American gold miner Newmont raised its offer to buy its Australian rival.

Credit Suisse Group AG, up 3 cents to 90 cents.

Switzerland’s parliament opened a special session to scrutinize the state-imposed takeover of Credit Suisse by rival UBS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., up $22.50 to $1,714.06.

The California-based chain of over 3,000 restaurants unveiled a new all-electric restaurant design.

Coinbase Global, Inc., up $4.06 to $70.19.

The cryptocurrency trading platform benefited from a jump in the price of bitcoin.

