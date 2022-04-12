Molly Shannon's tragedy and perseverance in 'Hello, Molly!'

S&P 500   4,445.73 (+0.75%)
DOW   34,497.03 (+0.55%)
QQQ   344.21 (+0.97%)
AAPL   168.38 (+1.59%)
MSFT   285.63 (+0.13%)
FB   217.23 (+0.36%)
GOOGL   2,580.54 (+0.16%)
AMZN   3,080.00 (+1.90%)
TSLA   995.00 (+1.95%)
NVDA   218.30 (-0.40%)
BABA   101.17 (-0.37%)
NIO   19.48 (-1.12%)
AMD   96.62 (-0.77%)
CGC   6.91 (+0.29%)
MU   72.66 (+0.87%)
T   19.68 (+0.25%)
GE   90.68 (+1.13%)
F   15.49 (+1.37%)
DIS   131.80 (+0.88%)
AMC   17.74 (-5.24%)
PFE   53.40 (-0.98%)
PYPL   111.38 (+1.43%)
BA   177.20 (+1.24%)
S&P 500   4,445.73 (+0.75%)
DOW   34,497.03 (+0.55%)
QQQ   344.21 (+0.97%)
AAPL   168.38 (+1.59%)
MSFT   285.63 (+0.13%)
FB   217.23 (+0.36%)
GOOGL   2,580.54 (+0.16%)
AMZN   3,080.00 (+1.90%)
TSLA   995.00 (+1.95%)
NVDA   218.30 (-0.40%)
BABA   101.17 (-0.37%)
NIO   19.48 (-1.12%)
AMD   96.62 (-0.77%)
CGC   6.91 (+0.29%)
MU   72.66 (+0.87%)
T   19.68 (+0.25%)
GE   90.68 (+1.13%)
F   15.49 (+1.37%)
DIS   131.80 (+0.88%)
AMC   17.74 (-5.24%)
PFE   53.40 (-0.98%)
PYPL   111.38 (+1.43%)
BA   177.20 (+1.24%)
S&P 500   4,445.73 (+0.75%)
DOW   34,497.03 (+0.55%)
QQQ   344.21 (+0.97%)
AAPL   168.38 (+1.59%)
MSFT   285.63 (+0.13%)
FB   217.23 (+0.36%)
GOOGL   2,580.54 (+0.16%)
AMZN   3,080.00 (+1.90%)
TSLA   995.00 (+1.95%)
NVDA   218.30 (-0.40%)
BABA   101.17 (-0.37%)
NIO   19.48 (-1.12%)
AMD   96.62 (-0.77%)
CGC   6.91 (+0.29%)
MU   72.66 (+0.87%)
T   19.68 (+0.25%)
GE   90.68 (+1.13%)
F   15.49 (+1.37%)
DIS   131.80 (+0.88%)
AMC   17.74 (-5.24%)
PFE   53.40 (-0.98%)
PYPL   111.38 (+1.43%)
BA   177.20 (+1.24%)
S&P 500   4,445.73 (+0.75%)
DOW   34,497.03 (+0.55%)
QQQ   344.21 (+0.97%)
AAPL   168.38 (+1.59%)
MSFT   285.63 (+0.13%)
FB   217.23 (+0.36%)
GOOGL   2,580.54 (+0.16%)
AMZN   3,080.00 (+1.90%)
TSLA   995.00 (+1.95%)
NVDA   218.30 (-0.40%)
BABA   101.17 (-0.37%)
NIO   19.48 (-1.12%)
AMD   96.62 (-0.77%)
CGC   6.91 (+0.29%)
MU   72.66 (+0.87%)
T   19.68 (+0.25%)
GE   90.68 (+1.13%)
F   15.49 (+1.37%)
DIS   131.80 (+0.88%)
AMC   17.74 (-5.24%)
PFE   53.40 (-0.98%)
PYPL   111.38 (+1.43%)
BA   177.20 (+1.24%)

Molly Shannon's tragedy and perseverance in 'Hello, Molly!'

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | Mae Anderson, Associated Press


This cover image released by Ecco shows "Hello Molly!" by Molly Shannon. (Ecco via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — “Hello, Molly! A Memoir” by Molly Shannon (Ecco)

Molly Shannon made a name for herself as a standout performer on “Saturday Night Live,” star of the movie “Superstar” featuring her "SNL" character Mary Katherine Gallagher, and playing an eager-to-please stage mom in the sitcom “The Other Two.”

But before the professional successes, Shannon had to overcome an enormous tragedy, she details in her new memoir, “Hello, Molly!” which she wrote with Sean Wilsey.

When she was just 4, her whole family was involved in a horrendous car accident that killed her mother, younger sister and cousin. Her father, who survived, was driving after drinking earlier in the day.

“My whole life changed in an instant,” she writes.

Though devastated by the loss of her mother at such a young age, Shannon found solace in performing in school plays and community shows while growing up in the Irish-Catholic community in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio. She also found comfort in a close bond with her sister, Mary, who also survived the accident.

She remained close with her father Jim, a charismatic but unstable man who is haunted by the accident. He encourages her adventurous performer side, but he can also be suffocating and fly off the handle into a rage at a moments’ notice. She later says many of her characters are partly based on her larger-than-life father.

Shannon peppers the memoir with inside-showbusiness anecdotes that make the memoir a hard-to-put down page turner. She recounts waiting tables for Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts while she awaits her big break and landing auditions in Hollywood by calling agents and pretending to be David Mamet’s assistant. More disturbingly, she recalls an unscrupulous manager setting her up with an 18-year-old Gary Coleman who harasses her.

After a few years of trying to make it in L.A., she finally gets her big break, an audition with Lorne Michaels for “Saturday Night Live.” She’s passed over her first time, but a second audition lands her the gig. She spends six seasons on the show with fellow cast members including Will Ferrell, Cheri Oteri, Ana Gasteyer and Tracy Morgan.

She left in 2001, not because she had another job lined up, but because she wanted to finally have time to have a personal life. “I wanted to get coffee with friends and start a family,” she says. She now has two children with her husband, Fritz – successfully becoming the mother she always dreamed of being.

“Hello, Molly!” paints a portrait of a resilient spirit persevering through tragedy and the cutthroat world of fame to build a fulfilling life for herself.


7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.

Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.

View the "7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.