QQQ   269.73 (-1.65%)
AAPL   132.34 (-1.61%)
MSFT   240.48 (-1.72%)
META   114.14 (-4.43%)
GOOGL   88.37 (-2.09%)
AMZN   84.98 (-3.28%)
TSLA   150.10 (-0.09%)
NVDA   162.30 (-2.06%)
NIO   11.03 (-4.91%)
BABA   87.18 (+0.45%)
AMD   64.46 (-1.45%)
T   17.86 (-3.41%)
MU   51.72 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.40 (-7.69%)
F   11.70 (-3.47%)
GE   78.06 (+0.53%)
DIS   85.80 (-4.75%)
AMC   4.91 (-7.53%)
PFE   51.40 (+0.00%)
PYPL   68.93 (-0.48%)
NFLX   287.80 (-1.00%)
QQQ   269.73 (-1.65%)
AAPL   132.34 (-1.61%)
MSFT   240.48 (-1.72%)
META   114.14 (-4.43%)
GOOGL   88.37 (-2.09%)
AMZN   84.98 (-3.28%)
TSLA   150.10 (-0.09%)
NVDA   162.30 (-2.06%)
NIO   11.03 (-4.91%)
BABA   87.18 (+0.45%)
AMD   64.46 (-1.45%)
T   17.86 (-3.41%)
MU   51.72 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.40 (-7.69%)
F   11.70 (-3.47%)
GE   78.06 (+0.53%)
DIS   85.80 (-4.75%)
AMC   4.91 (-7.53%)
PFE   51.40 (+0.00%)
PYPL   68.93 (-0.48%)
NFLX   287.80 (-1.00%)
QQQ   269.73 (-1.65%)
AAPL   132.34 (-1.61%)
MSFT   240.48 (-1.72%)
META   114.14 (-4.43%)
GOOGL   88.37 (-2.09%)
AMZN   84.98 (-3.28%)
TSLA   150.10 (-0.09%)
NVDA   162.30 (-2.06%)
NIO   11.03 (-4.91%)
BABA   87.18 (+0.45%)
AMD   64.46 (-1.45%)
T   17.86 (-3.41%)
MU   51.72 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.40 (-7.69%)
F   11.70 (-3.47%)
GE   78.06 (+0.53%)
DIS   85.80 (-4.75%)
AMC   4.91 (-7.53%)
PFE   51.40 (+0.00%)
PYPL   68.93 (-0.48%)
NFLX   287.80 (-1.00%)
QQQ   269.73 (-1.65%)
AAPL   132.34 (-1.61%)
MSFT   240.48 (-1.72%)
META   114.14 (-4.43%)
GOOGL   88.37 (-2.09%)
AMZN   84.98 (-3.28%)
TSLA   150.10 (-0.09%)
NVDA   162.30 (-2.06%)
NIO   11.03 (-4.91%)
BABA   87.18 (+0.45%)
AMD   64.46 (-1.45%)
T   17.86 (-3.41%)
MU   51.72 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.40 (-7.69%)
F   11.70 (-3.47%)
GE   78.06 (+0.53%)
DIS   85.80 (-4.75%)
AMC   4.91 (-7.53%)
PFE   51.40 (+0.00%)
PYPL   68.93 (-0.48%)
NFLX   287.80 (-1.00%)

Mondelez selling part of its gum business for $1.35B

Mon., December 19, 2022 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer
Follow MarketBeat on Google News
Follow on
Google News

Candy and snack company Mondelez International said Monday it’s selling its U.S., Canadian and European gum business to Perfetti Van Melle Group for $1.35 billion.

Chicago-based Mondelez said the deal includes its Trident, Bubblicious, Dentyne and Chiclets gum brands and the European candy brands Cachou Lajaunie and La Vosgienne. Perfetti __ a privately owned company which makes Mentos mints and Chupa Chups lollipops, among other products __ will also acquire Mondelez manufacturing facilities in Rockford, Illinois, and Skarbimierz, Poland.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Mondelez said it will continue to make gum in other regions, including Latin America and Asia. But the sale brings it closer to its goal of shifting more resources to its chocolate, biscuit and baked snack brands, where the company sees significant growth opportunities. Mondelez owns the Cadbury and Toblerone chocolate brands as well as Oreo and Chips Ahoy cookies, Triscuit crackers and Perfect Snacks nutrition bars.

Mondelez makes about 80% of its revenue from chocolate and biscuits today; it wants to raise that to 90% by 2030.

U.S. gum and mint sales grew 3.8% in 2021, according to the National Confectioners Association. But that growth was surpassed by chocolate sales, which rose 9.2%, and non-chocolate candy sales, which were up 14.5%.

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: