MongoDB Stock Sinks Despite Upbeat Results

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) stock is staging a post-earnings drop today, despite the company's strong fourth-quarter report. Weak guidance is weighing, and no fewer than seven analysts slashed their price targets after the event, while two lifted theirs. At last glance, MongoDB stock was down 6.1% to trade at $214.73, and was earlier as low as $201.20.

Long-term pressure at MDB's 200-day moving average moved in as a stiff ceiling in early February. This trendline capped off yesterday's rally, with the shares snapping a four-day win streak today. It's also worth noting that the stock is on the short sell restricted (SSR) list today amid the negative price action.

Despite today's bearish-leaning price-target cuts, the majority of analysts are firmly bullish on MDB. Of the 20 analysts in coverage, 17 carry a "buy" or better rating, with three a tepid "hold."

Meanwhile, the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a 93 out of 100, meaning MongoDB stock has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year -- a good thing for options buyers.

