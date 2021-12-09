QQQ   393.73 (-1.47%)
AAPL   174.56 (-0.30%)
MSFT   333.10 (-0.56%)
FB   329.82 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,952.77 (-0.37%)
AMZN   3,483.42 (-1.13%)
TSLA   1,003.80 (-6.10%)
NVDA   304.90 (-4.20%)
BABA   123.91 (-0.94%)
NIO   34.05 (-2.85%)
CGC   10.20 (-6.76%)
AMD   138.10 (-4.92%)
GE   97.83 (-0.46%)
MU   84.93 (-1.27%)
T   22.94 (-0.99%)
F   19.57 (-1.21%)
DIS   152.94 (-0.26%)
PFE   52.08 (+1.32%)
AMC   29.46 (-8.93%)
ACB   6.28 (-4.41%)
BA   207.56 (-1.64%)
QQQ   393.73 (-1.47%)
AAPL   174.56 (-0.30%)
MSFT   333.10 (-0.56%)
FB   329.82 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,952.77 (-0.37%)
AMZN   3,483.42 (-1.13%)
TSLA   1,003.80 (-6.10%)
NVDA   304.90 (-4.20%)
BABA   123.91 (-0.94%)
NIO   34.05 (-2.85%)
CGC   10.20 (-6.76%)
AMD   138.10 (-4.92%)
GE   97.83 (-0.46%)
MU   84.93 (-1.27%)
T   22.94 (-0.99%)
F   19.57 (-1.21%)
DIS   152.94 (-0.26%)
PFE   52.08 (+1.32%)
AMC   29.46 (-8.93%)
ACB   6.28 (-4.41%)
BA   207.56 (-1.64%)
QQQ   393.73 (-1.47%)
AAPL   174.56 (-0.30%)
MSFT   333.10 (-0.56%)
FB   329.82 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,952.77 (-0.37%)
AMZN   3,483.42 (-1.13%)
TSLA   1,003.80 (-6.10%)
NVDA   304.90 (-4.20%)
BABA   123.91 (-0.94%)
NIO   34.05 (-2.85%)
CGC   10.20 (-6.76%)
AMD   138.10 (-4.92%)
GE   97.83 (-0.46%)
MU   84.93 (-1.27%)
T   22.94 (-0.99%)
F   19.57 (-1.21%)
DIS   152.94 (-0.26%)
PFE   52.08 (+1.32%)
AMC   29.46 (-8.93%)
ACB   6.28 (-4.41%)
BA   207.56 (-1.64%)
QQQ   393.73 (-1.47%)
AAPL   174.56 (-0.30%)
MSFT   333.10 (-0.56%)
FB   329.82 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,952.77 (-0.37%)
AMZN   3,483.42 (-1.13%)
TSLA   1,003.80 (-6.10%)
NVDA   304.90 (-4.20%)
BABA   123.91 (-0.94%)
NIO   34.05 (-2.85%)
CGC   10.20 (-6.76%)
AMD   138.10 (-4.92%)
GE   97.83 (-0.46%)
MU   84.93 (-1.27%)
T   22.94 (-0.99%)
F   19.57 (-1.21%)
DIS   152.94 (-0.26%)
PFE   52.08 (+1.32%)
AMC   29.46 (-8.93%)
ACB   6.28 (-4.41%)
BA   207.56 (-1.64%)

Monsanto to plead guilty to illegal pesticide use in Hawaii

Thursday, December 9, 2021 | Caleb Jones, Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — The Monsanto agrochemical company said Thursday in court documents that it has agreed to plead guilty to illegally using and storing pesticides in Hawaii and will pay $12 million in fines.

The court filing said Monsanto agreed to plead guilty to 30 environmental crimes after workers were allowed to go into corn fields last year on Oahu after glufosinate ammonium-based product named Forfeit 280 was sprayed on the fields.

Federal law prohibits people from entering areas where the chemical is sprayed within six days of application.

The company will also plead guilty to two felony crimes related to the storage of a banned chemical on Maui, according to the Department of Justice.

“Monsanto is a serial violator of federal environmental laws,” U.S. Attorney Tracy Wilkison said in a statement. “The company repeatedly violated laws related to highly regulated chemicals, exposing people to pesticides that can cause serious health problems."

Monsanto faces three years of probation in addition to the fines and continue a “comprehensive environmental compliance program” overseen by a third-party auditor, said the statement from the U.S Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, which is handling the prosecution.

“The defendant in this case failed to follow regulations governing the storage of hazardous wastes and the application of pesticides, putting people and the environment at risk,” said Scot Adair, Special Agent in Charge of the Environmental Protection Agency’s criminal enforcement program in Hawaii, which conducted the investigation.

Monsanto apologized in a statement but said no adverse health effects had been reported to company officials in association with the violations.

“The conduct at issue in the agreement is unacceptable and contrary to the values and policies of the company, and we sincerely regret it,” said Darren Wallis, Monsanto's vice president of communications for North America crop science.

The company said it will change procedures and training.

The Department of Justice statement said Monsanto has agreed that company representatives will appear in court to enter guilty pleas for the offenses “in the near future.”

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.