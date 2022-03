Monthly Internet Stimulus Check: Who Will Get it and How Much?

With no new federal stimulus checks coming, it is important that you avail yourself of all the available federal benefits that can help you to lower your monthly expenses. One such available federal benefit is the monthly broadband subsidy. This internet stimulus check could allow families to stay connected, as well as lower their monthly broadband bill. However, this monthly internet stimulus check will drop from $50 to $30 from this month.

Internet Stimulus Check: How Much Can You Get?

Along with providing stimulus checks, Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act also approved a plan to offer monthly subsidies to low-income households to cover the cost of high-speed internet. The program, called the Emergency Broadband Benefit, has been providing a $50 monthly subsidy to nearly 9 million low-income households.

However, the EBB program stopped accepting new applicants in December 2021. Those who are already enrolled in the program will continue getting the $50 internet stimulus check until March 1.

A new program, which is already up and running, will replace the EBB program. This new program, called the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), was launched on Dec. 31, 2021 and is a long-term extension of the EBB program.

This new program will offer an internet stimulus check of $30 to eligible Americans. Along with providing monthly subsidies, the new program also offers a one-time payment of up to $100 on the purchase of computers and tablets.

“Thanks to the Affordable Connectivity Program, one in four American households are now eligible to receive a discount on their monthly internet bill,” Vice President Kamala Harris said last month, adding that 10 million households have already enrolled for the program.

Who Will Get It?

Those already enrolled on the earlier program (EBB) don’t have to do anything to be part of the new program. Such households will be automatically transferred to the new program (ACP) if they meet the eligibility requirements. It is, however, recommended that previous participants make sure they are part of the new program.

Talking about the eligibility requirements, those with a household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty line would qualify for the internet stimulus check. The original stimulus program had an income limit at 135% of the poverty line.

The income threshold changes depending on the size of the household. For instance, the income threshold is $25,760 for a household of one, $34,840 for a household of two, $43,920 for a household of three, $53,000 for a household of four and $62,080 for a household of five. For more details on the program, including eligibility requirements, check the ACP website.

Such an internet stimulus check could help families drastically reduce their broadband bill. Research from Park Associates found that Americans, on average, pay $64 per month on their broadband bill. Moreover, some service providers offer a plan that costs much less. This means that with the internet subsidy, eligible households could use the internet for free.

