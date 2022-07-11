Monty Norman, composer of the James Bond theme, dies at 94

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,879.71 (-0.50%)
DOW   31,363.43 (+0.08%)
QQQ   290.79 (-1.54%)
AAPL   145.98 (-0.72%)
MSFT   265.78 (-0.70%)
META   164.41 (-3.79%)
GOOGL   2,328.63 (-2.45%)
AMZN   113.05 (-2.16%)
TSLA   709.07 (-5.75%)
NVDA   152.82 (-3.51%)
NIO   20.56 (-9.03%)
BABA   110.59 (-8.53%)
AMD   77.69 (-2.09%)
MU   58.16 (-1.66%)
CGC   2.39 (-8.78%)
T   20.72 (-0.38%)
GE   62.00 (-1.98%)
F   11.39 (-1.98%)
DIS   94.09 (-1.85%)
AMC   14.77 (+0.75%)
PFE   53.08 (-0.17%)
PYPL   70.91 (-3.43%)
NFLX   180.04 (-3.71%)
S&P 500   3,879.71 (-0.50%)
DOW   31,363.43 (+0.08%)
QQQ   290.79 (-1.54%)
AAPL   145.98 (-0.72%)
MSFT   265.78 (-0.70%)
META   164.41 (-3.79%)
GOOGL   2,328.63 (-2.45%)
AMZN   113.05 (-2.16%)
TSLA   709.07 (-5.75%)
NVDA   152.82 (-3.51%)
NIO   20.56 (-9.03%)
BABA   110.59 (-8.53%)
AMD   77.69 (-2.09%)
MU   58.16 (-1.66%)
CGC   2.39 (-8.78%)
T   20.72 (-0.38%)
GE   62.00 (-1.98%)
F   11.39 (-1.98%)
DIS   94.09 (-1.85%)
AMC   14.77 (+0.75%)
PFE   53.08 (-0.17%)
PYPL   70.91 (-3.43%)
NFLX   180.04 (-3.71%)
S&P 500   3,879.71 (-0.50%)
DOW   31,363.43 (+0.08%)
QQQ   290.79 (-1.54%)
AAPL   145.98 (-0.72%)
MSFT   265.78 (-0.70%)
META   164.41 (-3.79%)
GOOGL   2,328.63 (-2.45%)
AMZN   113.05 (-2.16%)
TSLA   709.07 (-5.75%)
NVDA   152.82 (-3.51%)
NIO   20.56 (-9.03%)
BABA   110.59 (-8.53%)
AMD   77.69 (-2.09%)
MU   58.16 (-1.66%)
CGC   2.39 (-8.78%)
T   20.72 (-0.38%)
GE   62.00 (-1.98%)
F   11.39 (-1.98%)
DIS   94.09 (-1.85%)
AMC   14.77 (+0.75%)
PFE   53.08 (-0.17%)
PYPL   70.91 (-3.43%)
NFLX   180.04 (-3.71%)
S&P 500   3,879.71 (-0.50%)
DOW   31,363.43 (+0.08%)
QQQ   290.79 (-1.54%)
AAPL   145.98 (-0.72%)
MSFT   265.78 (-0.70%)
META   164.41 (-3.79%)
GOOGL   2,328.63 (-2.45%)
AMZN   113.05 (-2.16%)
TSLA   709.07 (-5.75%)
NVDA   152.82 (-3.51%)
NIO   20.56 (-9.03%)
BABA   110.59 (-8.53%)
AMD   77.69 (-2.09%)
MU   58.16 (-1.66%)
CGC   2.39 (-8.78%)
T   20.72 (-0.38%)
GE   62.00 (-1.98%)
F   11.39 (-1.98%)
DIS   94.09 (-1.85%)
AMC   14.77 (+0.75%)
PFE   53.08 (-0.17%)
PYPL   70.91 (-3.43%)
NFLX   180.04 (-3.71%)

Monty Norman, composer of the James Bond theme, dies at 94

Monday, July 11, 2022 | The Associated Press

Monty Norman
British composer Monty Norman is seen in this March 19, 2001 photo. Norman, who wrote the theme tune for the James Bond films, has died. He was 94. A statement posted Monday on Norman’s official website said: “It is with sadness we share the news that Monty Norman died on 11th July 2022 after a short illness.” (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Monty Norman, a British composer who wrote the theme tune for the James Bond films, has died. He was 94.

A statement posted Monday on Norman’s official website said: “It is with sadness we share the news that Monty Norman died on 11th July 2022 after a short illness.”

Born Monty Noserovitch to Jewish parents in the East End of London in 1928, Norman got his first guitar when he was 16. He performed with big bands and in a variety double act with comedian Benny Hill before writing songs for early British rockers Cliff Richard and Tommy Steele and composing for stage musicals including “Make Me an Offer,” “Expresso Bongo,” “Songbook” and “Poppy.”

Norman was hired by producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli to compose a theme for the first James Bond film, “Dr. No,” released in 1962.

He drew on a piece he had written for a proposed musical adaptation of V.S. Naipaul’s “A House for Mr. Biswas,” shifting the key riff from sitar to electric guitar. The result — twangy, propulsive, menacing — has been used in all 25 Bond thrillers.

Producers hired composer John Barry to rearrange the theme, and Barry was widely assumed to have written it — to Norman's chagrin. Barry, who died in 2011, went on to compose scores for almost a dozen Bond films, including “Goldfinger” and “You Only Live Twice.”

Norman went to court to assert his authorship, suing the Sunday Times newspaper for libel over a 1997 article asserting the theme was composed by Barry. He won in 2001 and was awarded 30,000 pounds in damages.

Should you invest $1,000 in ON Semiconductor right now?

Before you consider ON Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While ON Semiconductor currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.