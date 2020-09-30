More Americans sign contracts to buy homes in August

In this July 4, 2020 photo, a sold sign hangs in front of a house in Brighton, N.Y. More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in July, a sign that the hot housing market should continue into the fall season. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in August, suggesting the hot U.S. housing market will continue to churn well into fall.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales rose 8.8% to a record high of 132.8. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001. It had sunk to a low of 69 in April, when buyers and sellers were sidelined as the coronavirus swept through the U.S.
Contract signings are a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months, so this month’s numbers point to continued strong sales into October.
The housing market has been one of the highlights of the U.S. economy, which is still trying to get back its pre-virus momentum. Contract signings are now 24.2% ahead of where they were last year, after falling behind last year’s pace earlier in the year because of the pandemic.
The positive pending home sales numbers follow a pair of indicators showing continued strength in the housing market. The National Association of Realtors said last week that sales of existing homes rose 2.4% in August to its highest level since 2006. Sales are up 10.5% from a year ago and back to pre-COVID-19 levels of early 2020. Also last week, the Commerce Department reported that sales of new homes rose a solid 4.8% in August after surging 13.9% in July.
Historically low interest rates of less than 3% are pushing buyers into the market, even as home prices rise due to lack available properties.
The median price for an existing single-family home reached $315,000 in August, up 11.7% from August 2019. The median price of a new home sold in August was $312,800.
All four regions of the U.S. saw more contract signings for the third straight month.
8 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Will Make You Feel Like a Smart Investor
In 2018, it was cannabis. In 2019, it was 5G. And yet before either of those trends, artificial intelligence (or AI) was growing relentlessly and undeniably.
Artificial intelligence stems from the simple fact that computers are getting smarter. And they are being designed to process information faster. The words “machine learning” are being used to summarize the creation of algorithms, freed from human programmers, which train themselves on massive data sets. Earlier this year, two separate artificial intelligence “machines” demonstrated the ability to “read” Wikipedia entries and answer questions better than humans did.
But AI is more than a parlor trick. Chances are at some point today, you’ve experienced a benefit of artificial intelligence. You may have gotten to this page because of an internet search. You may have asked Alexa or your Google Assistant to perform a command. You may have voice-activated your Roomba vacuum. You may have used an AI-powered GPS system to get to wherever you’re reading this.
In the future, you may be hailing an autonomous car. A virtual assistant will be able to place calls for you to make appointments. But instead of sounding like a robot, the assistant will sound human, with an understanding of context and nuance.
And those are just two applications. There will be more because the possibilities of artificial intelligence are expansive. But they can also be somewhat chilling. Many of the functions that are performed by humans today may be made obsolete by AI. But that’s a subject for another day.
Right now, you want to know how you can profit from this emerging trend.
You’ve come to the right place. In this special presentation, we will take a look at 8 stocks that can help you profit from the artificial intelligence trend.
View the "8 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Will Make You Feel Like a Smart Investor".