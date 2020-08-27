S&P 500   3,491.35 (+0.36%)
DOW   28,566.47 (+0.83%)
QQQ   291.48 (-0.16%)
AAPL   508.21 (+0.42%)
MSFT   225.87 (+2.13%)
FB   298.69 (-1.72%)
GOOGL   1,628.52 (-0.95%)
AMZN   3,432.81 (-0.26%)
NVDA   510.43 (-0.10%)
TSLA   2,211.16 (+2.69%)
BABA   286.14 (-1.99%)
GE   6.58 (+1.54%)
MU   44.04 (-2.05%)
AMD   85.02 (-1.16%)
T   30.05 (+0.20%)
F   6.94 (+1.76%)
GILD   65.50 (-0.15%)
NFLX   534.96 (-2.30%)
DIS   134.88 (+2.04%)
BAC   26.10 (+2.11%)
BA   181.07 (+5.33%)
S&P 500   3,491.35 (+0.36%)
DOW   28,566.47 (+0.83%)
QQQ   291.48 (-0.16%)
AAPL   508.21 (+0.42%)
MSFT   225.87 (+2.13%)
FB   298.69 (-1.72%)
GOOGL   1,628.52 (-0.95%)
AMZN   3,432.81 (-0.26%)
NVDA   510.43 (-0.10%)
TSLA   2,211.16 (+2.69%)
BABA   286.14 (-1.99%)
GE   6.58 (+1.54%)
MU   44.04 (-2.05%)
AMD   85.02 (-1.16%)
T   30.05 (+0.20%)
F   6.94 (+1.76%)
GILD   65.50 (-0.15%)
NFLX   534.96 (-2.30%)
DIS   134.88 (+2.04%)
BAC   26.10 (+2.11%)
BA   181.07 (+5.33%)
S&P 500   3,491.35 (+0.36%)
DOW   28,566.47 (+0.83%)
QQQ   291.48 (-0.16%)
AAPL   508.21 (+0.42%)
MSFT   225.87 (+2.13%)
FB   298.69 (-1.72%)
GOOGL   1,628.52 (-0.95%)
AMZN   3,432.81 (-0.26%)
NVDA   510.43 (-0.10%)
TSLA   2,211.16 (+2.69%)
BABA   286.14 (-1.99%)
GE   6.58 (+1.54%)
MU   44.04 (-2.05%)
AMD   85.02 (-1.16%)
T   30.05 (+0.20%)
F   6.94 (+1.76%)
GILD   65.50 (-0.15%)
NFLX   534.96 (-2.30%)
DIS   134.88 (+2.04%)
BAC   26.10 (+2.11%)
BA   181.07 (+5.33%)
S&P 500   3,491.35 (+0.36%)
DOW   28,566.47 (+0.83%)
QQQ   291.48 (-0.16%)
AAPL   508.21 (+0.42%)
MSFT   225.87 (+2.13%)
FB   298.69 (-1.72%)
GOOGL   1,628.52 (-0.95%)
AMZN   3,432.81 (-0.26%)
NVDA   510.43 (-0.10%)
TSLA   2,211.16 (+2.69%)
BABA   286.14 (-1.99%)
GE   6.58 (+1.54%)
MU   44.04 (-2.05%)
AMD   85.02 (-1.16%)
T   30.05 (+0.20%)
F   6.94 (+1.76%)
GILD   65.50 (-0.15%)
NFLX   534.96 (-2.30%)
DIS   134.88 (+2.04%)
BAC   26.10 (+2.11%)
BA   181.07 (+5.33%)
Log in

More than 1 million Americans applied forjobless benefits

Thursday, August 27, 2020 | Paul Wiseman, AP Economics Writer


In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center in Pasadena, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. President Donald Trump’s plan to offer a stripped-down boost in unemployment benefits to millions of Americans amid the coronavirus outbreak has thus far found little traction among the states, which would be required to pick up a quarter of the cost to deliver the maximum benefit. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just over 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that the coronavirus outbreak continues to threaten jobs even as the housing market, auto sales and other segments of the economy rebound from a springtime collapse.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before. The number of initial claims has exceeded 1 million most weeks since late March. Before the coronavirus pandemic, they never topped 700,000 in a week.

More than 14.5 million are collecting traditional jobless benefits -- up from 1.7 million a year ago -- a sign that many American families are depending on unemployment checks to keep them afloat.

Until July 31, the unemployed were receiving an extra $600 a week in federal money on top of regular state unemployment benefits, part of an extraordinary lifeline extended to help them through the crisis. The loss of that money is putting the squeeze on many families.

“My income is basically cut in half,’’ said Taylor Love, 34, an unemployed massage therapist in Austin, Texas. “Paying our mortgage is going to be a struggle. We’re going to have to dip into what little savings we have.’’

After passing a massive financial rescue package in March, congressional Republicans and Democrats have been unable to agree on more aid. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Aug. 8 offering a stripped-down version of the expanded unemployment benefits. At least 39 states have accepted or said that they would apply for federal grants that let them increase weekly benefits by $300 or $400.

___

AP Writer Geoff Mulvihill in Trenton, New Jersey, contributed to this story.

Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks

When a single Wall Street analyst downgrades one of your stocks, you might think they are just having a bad day or have an incorrect investment thesis. One downgrade typically won't have a significant impact on the price of one of your stocks, but what if a company was repeatedly downgraded by analysts over the last 30, 60 or 90 days? You would know something is seriously wrong.

Today, we are inviting you to take a free exclusive look at our up-to-the-minute list of 12 "Most Downgraded" stocks. These are true strong sell stocks. Analysts are abandoning them in droves and issuing rare downgrades and sell ratings. If any of these stocks are lurking around in your portfolio, seriously consider whether or not they still belong in your portfolio. .

View the "Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.