Morgan Stanley Stock Boasting Multiple Support Layers

Bank stock Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is forming a cup-and-handle pattern that is currently flagging. The shares are back above their 200-day moving average, with a confluence of rising moving averages below the support price.

There’s additional support at MS’ year-to-date anchored VWAP (volume-weighted average price) -- the first time there hasn’t been a failure at this level all year. December and January are the second and third most bullish months of the year, from a seasonality perspective, making now the time to strike with MS.

A further breakout could force money managers to buy shares of MS, and the 95- and 105-strikes could act as magnets.

Digging deeper, the stock's 50-day put/call volume ratio at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) sits at 1.13, and is rolling from near all-time high exposure levels. In other words, this suggests a healthier-than-normal appetite for long puts of late.

Now looks like an ideal time to speculate on the stock's next moves with options, given its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 26% stands in the low 10th percentile of readings from the past year. This means options traOders are pricing in low volatility expectations for MS right now.