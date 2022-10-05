Morgan Stanley Stock Faces Headwinds, Says Analyst

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock is down 1.8% to trade at $82.50 before the bell, after Atlantic Equities downgraded the banking giant to "neutral" from "overweight." The analyst also cut its price target to $85 from $95, citing decreased investment banking activity, a pullback in equity markets, trading estimates that they feel "remain too optimistic," and a lack of near-term positive catalysts. In addition, Oppenheimer also cut its price target from $99 to $93.

There's plenty of room for even more brokerages to move in with bear notes as well. Coming into today, eight covering firms still rated Morgan Stanley stock a "strong buy," and the 12-month consensus target price of $94.87 is a 14.8% premium to last night's close.

The options pits have flashed a penchant for bearish bets in recent weeks. Data at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) shows the MS sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.11, which stands higher than 98% of readings from the past year. This means puts are not only outpacing calls, but they've also been getting picked up at a quicker-than-usual clip.

It's worth noting that Morgan Stanley stock ranks low on the Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS), with a score of just 13 out of 100. In other words, the security has consistently realized lower volatility than its options have priced in, making the stock a potential premium-selling candidate.

On the charts, Morgan Stanley stock's 320-day moving average rejected a mid-August rally just above the $92 level. By mid-September, this tumble sent the shares below the $84 mark and the 60-day trendline, the latter of which capped yesterday's 4.5% gain. As such, MS stands 14.5% lower year-to-date.

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the Stocks Here .