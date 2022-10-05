S&P 500   3,725.49 (-1.73%)
DOW   29,915.11 (-1.32%)
QQQ   276.36 (-2.05%)
AAPL   143.77 (-1.59%)
MSFT   244.45 (-1.78%)
META   135.92 (-3.11%)
GOOGL   98.94 (-2.66%)
AMZN   118.45 (-2.18%)
TSLA   237.75 (-4.69%)
NVDA   126.98 (-3.56%)
NIO   15.97 (-4.54%)
BABA   84.31 (+0.24%)
AMD   64.95 (-4.34%)
T   15.88 (-1.31%)
MU   52.35 (-2.98%)
CGC   3.02 (-3.82%)
F   12.18 (-1.46%)
GE   66.35 (-1.76%)
DIS   99.11 (-2.30%)
AMC   7.18 (-8.30%)
PYPL   91.79 (-1.08%)
PFE   43.93 (-1.19%)
NFLX   233.35 (-3.07%)
Morgan Stanley Stock Faces Headwinds, Says Analyst

Wed., October 5, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock is down 1.8% to trade at $82.50 before the bell, after Atlantic Equities downgraded the banking giant to "neutral" from "overweight." The analyst also cut its price target to $85 from $95, citing decreased investment banking activity, a pullback in equity markets, trading estimates that they feel "remain too optimistic," and a lack of near-term positive catalysts. In addition, Oppenheimer also cut its price target from $99 to $93.

There's plenty of room for even more brokerages to move in with bear notes as well. Coming into today, eight covering firms still rated Morgan Stanley stock a "strong buy," and the 12-month consensus target price of $94.87 is a 14.8% premium to last night's close. 

The options pits have flashed a penchant for bearish bets in recent weeks. Data at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) shows the MS sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.11, which stands higher than 98% of readings from the past year. This means puts are not only outpacing calls, but they've also been getting picked up at a quicker-than-usual clip.

It's worth noting that Morgan Stanley stock ranks low on the Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS), with a score of just 13 out of 100. In other words, the security has consistently realized lower volatility than its options have priced in, making the stock a potential premium-selling candidate.

On the charts, Morgan Stanley stock's 320-day moving average rejected a mid-August rally just above the $92 level. By mid-September, this tumble sent the shares below the $84 mark and the 60-day trendline, the latter of which capped yesterday's 4.5% gain. As such, MS stands 14.5% lower year-to-date.

