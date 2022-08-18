Morocco: 13 migrants sent to prison for Spain crossing bid

S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks 
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks 
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks 
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks 
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)

Morocco: 13 migrants sent to prison for Spain crossing bid

Thu., August 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A Moroccan court has sentenced 13 migrants, mostly from Sudan, to 2½ years in prison over a mass attempt to scale the border fence separating Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Melilla.

The decision Wednesday in the northern Moroccan city of Nador was the latest — and toughest — ruling handed down after dozens of people were arrested for the June 24 crossing attempt. At least 23 died that day in what Moroccan authorities called a stampede, as hundreds of people stormed the fence in a desperate bid to reach Europe.

The Moroccan Association for Human Rights described Wednesday's ruling as a “very harsh verdict which shows how the judiciary was mobilized in the service of migration policies at the expense of asylum-seeking migrants."

The 13 were convicted of various charges including illegal entry into Moroccan territory, violence against public officials, armed gathering, disobedience and joining a gang to organize and facilitate clandestine immigration abroad and arson. The court also ordered each of the defendants to pay 1,000 dirham (nearly $100).

Most of the 13 were from Sudan, and others were from Chad and South Sudan, according to activists who followed the case.

Last month, another Nador court sentenced 33 people to 11 months in prison over the June 24 crossing attempt. That court also sentenced 14 people earlier this month to eight months in prison in the same case.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.