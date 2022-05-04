Mosaic Stock Could Extend its Post-Earnings Rally

The shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) are enjoying a nice post-earnings lift today, last seen up 7.1% at $66.93 after sharing a first-quarter profits that beat expectations and a 71% jump in revenues since last year. The company said it expects the remainder of 2022 to be strong as the prices of crop nutrients surge, pushed higher by sanctions on Russia -- a major exporter of potash and other essential crop nutrients. A strong earnings report isn't the only thing providing tailwinds, however. MOS just pulled back to a key trendline on the charts that could, if history is any indicator, send the stock even higher in the coming month.

Specifically, MOS just came within one standard deviation of its 60-day moving average after a lengthy period above the trendline, per a study from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White. Over the past three years, there have been five similar occurrences, with the security logging a positive one-month return 60% of the time and averaging a 10.4% pop. A similar move from its current perch would put Mosaic stock just below the $74 level, and closer to its April 18, 11-year high of $79.28.

While analysts have yet to chime in, Mosaic stock could pick up some additional bull notes. Of the 13 in coverage, six call MOS a "hold. " Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $75.05 is a 13.4% premium to current levels.

A shift in Mosaic stock's options pits could also put some wind at the stock's back. MOS sports a Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.62, which stands higher than 71% of readings from the past year. In other words, short-term options traders have been more put-biased than usual of late.

This shift looks like it's already taking place. So far today, 36,000 calls and 22,000 puts have been exchanged, which is double the intraday average. The two most popular positions are the January 2023 95-strike call, followed by the May 70 call.

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.