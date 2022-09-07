Movie chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

S&P 500   3,952.75 (+1.14%)
DOW   31,431.35 (+0.92%)
QQQ   296.81 (+1.28%)
AAPL   155.11 (+0.38%)
MSFT   256.26 (+1.19%)
META   159.03 (+0.31%)
GOOGL   108.72 (+1.79%)
AMZN   128.03 (+1.52%)
TSLA   279.58 (+1.88%)
NVDA   135.70 (+0.78%)
NIO   17.50 (+2.28%)
BABA   89.55 (+1.24%)
AMD   78.85 (+0.17%)
T   16.95 (+0.95%)
MU   55.03 (-0.36%)
CGC   3.33 (+2.15%)
F   15.27 (+1.60%)
GE   72.91 (+1.04%)
DIS   111.85 (+1.60%)
AMC   8.12 (-0.85%)
PYPL   93.84 (+2.43%)
PFE   45.85 (+0.20%)
NFLX   224.34 (+2.72%)
S&P 500   3,952.75 (+1.14%)
DOW   31,431.35 (+0.92%)
QQQ   296.81 (+1.28%)
AAPL   155.11 (+0.38%)
MSFT   256.26 (+1.19%)
META   159.03 (+0.31%)
GOOGL   108.72 (+1.79%)
AMZN   128.03 (+1.52%)
TSLA   279.58 (+1.88%)
NVDA   135.70 (+0.78%)
NIO   17.50 (+2.28%)
BABA   89.55 (+1.24%)
AMD   78.85 (+0.17%)
T   16.95 (+0.95%)
MU   55.03 (-0.36%)
CGC   3.33 (+2.15%)
F   15.27 (+1.60%)
GE   72.91 (+1.04%)
DIS   111.85 (+1.60%)
AMC   8.12 (-0.85%)
PYPL   93.84 (+2.43%)
PFE   45.85 (+0.20%)
NFLX   224.34 (+2.72%)
S&P 500   3,952.75 (+1.14%)
DOW   31,431.35 (+0.92%)
QQQ   296.81 (+1.28%)
AAPL   155.11 (+0.38%)
MSFT   256.26 (+1.19%)
META   159.03 (+0.31%)
GOOGL   108.72 (+1.79%)
AMZN   128.03 (+1.52%)
TSLA   279.58 (+1.88%)
NVDA   135.70 (+0.78%)
NIO   17.50 (+2.28%)
BABA   89.55 (+1.24%)
AMD   78.85 (+0.17%)
T   16.95 (+0.95%)
MU   55.03 (-0.36%)
CGC   3.33 (+2.15%)
F   15.27 (+1.60%)
GE   72.91 (+1.04%)
DIS   111.85 (+1.60%)
AMC   8.12 (-0.85%)
PYPL   93.84 (+2.43%)
PFE   45.85 (+0.20%)
NFLX   224.34 (+2.72%)
S&P 500   3,952.75 (+1.14%)
DOW   31,431.35 (+0.92%)
QQQ   296.81 (+1.28%)
AAPL   155.11 (+0.38%)
MSFT   256.26 (+1.19%)
META   159.03 (+0.31%)
GOOGL   108.72 (+1.79%)
AMZN   128.03 (+1.52%)
TSLA   279.58 (+1.88%)
NVDA   135.70 (+0.78%)
NIO   17.50 (+2.28%)
BABA   89.55 (+1.24%)
AMD   78.85 (+0.17%)
T   16.95 (+0.95%)
MU   55.03 (-0.36%)
CGC   3.33 (+2.15%)
F   15.27 (+1.60%)
GE   72.91 (+1.04%)
DIS   111.85 (+1.60%)
AMC   8.12 (-0.85%)
PYPL   93.84 (+2.43%)
PFE   45.85 (+0.20%)
NFLX   224.34 (+2.72%)

Movie chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Wed., September 7, 2022 | Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Brad Pitt, left, and Sandra Bullock in a scene from the film "Bullet Train." (Scott Garfield/Sony Pictures via AP)

Movie theater operator Cineworld Group LLC has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. as it deals with billions of dollars in debt and lower-than-expected attendance at screenings.

“The pandemic was an incredibly difficult time for our business, with the enforced closure of cinemas and huge disruption to film schedules that has led us to this point," CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement.

The company and its subsidiaries have commitments for an approximate $1.94 billion debtor-in-possession financing facility from existing lenders, which will help ensure Cineworld’s operations continue as usual while it undergoes a reorganization.

Last month the British company, which owns Regal Cinemas in the U.S. and operates in 10 countries, said its theaters remained “open for business as usual” as it considered options for relief from its debt load.

Cineworld had built up $4.8 billion in net debt, not including lease liabilities. The company, which has about 28,000 employees, previously said that its admissions levels have recently been below expectations. And with a “limited film slate,” it expects the lower levels to continue until November. That would mean an additional crunch to its finances.

Cineworld anticipates exiting from Chapter 11 during the first quarter of 2023.

7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.