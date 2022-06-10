×
S&P 500   4,017.82
DOW   32,272.79
QQQ   299.40
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks
World shares slip after rate jitters pull Wall Street lower
Europe's central bank to hike rates in July, 1st in 11 years
Live updates | Russian forces appear headed for Zaporizhzhia
Biden pushing to lower ocean shipping costs, fight inflation
Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund
S&P 500   4,017.82
DOW   32,272.79
QQQ   299.40
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks
World shares slip after rate jitters pull Wall Street lower
Europe's central bank to hike rates in July, 1st in 11 years
Live updates | Russian forces appear headed for Zaporizhzhia
Biden pushing to lower ocean shipping costs, fight inflation
Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund
S&P 500   4,017.82
DOW   32,272.79
QQQ   299.40
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks
World shares slip after rate jitters pull Wall Street lower
Europe's central bank to hike rates in July, 1st in 11 years
Live updates | Russian forces appear headed for Zaporizhzhia
Biden pushing to lower ocean shipping costs, fight inflation
Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund
S&P 500   4,017.82
DOW   32,272.79
QQQ   299.40
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks
World shares slip after rate jitters pull Wall Street lower
Europe's central bank to hike rates in July, 1st in 11 years
Live updates | Russian forces appear headed for Zaporizhzhia
Biden pushing to lower ocean shipping costs, fight inflation
Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund

Multiple Fed Updates On Tap Next Week

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The middle of June will be busy, with loads of economic data due out. Multiple updates from the Federal Reserve are sure to keep Wall Street's attention, while a host of indexes will give clues into the economy's performance at the midpoint of this inflation-laden year. As far as earnings are concerned, it'll be relatively bare with earnings season firmly behind us. Of the few names are still set to report, with Adobe (ADBE), Jabil (JBL), Kroger (KR), and Oracle (ORCL) taking center stage.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

On Monday, June 13, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will release its one- and three-year inflation expectations reports.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index will be released on Tuesday, June 14, alongside producer price index (PPI) final demand data.  

Wednesday, June 15 will contain the majority of the week's economic data. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release a statement alongside its projections, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a news conference that afternoon.

The import price, empire state manufacturing, and National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) home builders indexes are all due out as well. Rounding things out for the jam-packed session are data on retail sales and business inventories.

Initial and continuing jobless claims are on deck once again on Thursday, June 16. Additionally, building permits and housing starts data are on tap, as well as the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index.

To close out the week, Friday, June 17 will feature capacity utilization, leading economic indicators, and the industrial production index.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.