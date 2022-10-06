QQQ   279.76 (-0.79%)
AAPL   145.43 (-0.66%)
MSFT   246.79 (-0.97%)
META   139.07 (+0.06%)
GOOGL   101.42 (+-0.01%)
AMZN   120.30 (-0.54%)
TSLA   238.13 (-1.11%)
NVDA   131.30 (-0.60%)
NIO   14.77 (-7.92%)
BABA   84.32 (-0.08%)
AMD   67.85 (-0.13%)
T   15.32 (-3.83%)
MU   54.60 (-0.24%)
CGC   3.75 (+22.15%)
F   12.36 (-1.20%)
GE   66.22 (-1.81%)
DIS   100.04 (-0.75%)
AMC   7.12 (-2.86%)
PYPL   94.42 (+0.63%)
PFE   43.09 (-2.33%)
NFLX   240.02 (+1.39%)
QQQ   279.76 (-0.79%)
AAPL   145.43 (-0.66%)
MSFT   246.79 (-0.97%)
META   139.07 (+0.06%)
GOOGL   101.42 (+-0.01%)
AMZN   120.30 (-0.54%)
TSLA   238.13 (-1.11%)
NVDA   131.30 (-0.60%)
NIO   14.77 (-7.92%)
BABA   84.32 (-0.08%)
AMD   67.85 (-0.13%)
T   15.32 (-3.83%)
MU   54.60 (-0.24%)
CGC   3.75 (+22.15%)
F   12.36 (-1.20%)
GE   66.22 (-1.81%)
DIS   100.04 (-0.75%)
AMC   7.12 (-2.86%)
PYPL   94.42 (+0.63%)
PFE   43.09 (-2.33%)
NFLX   240.02 (+1.39%)
QQQ   279.76 (-0.79%)
AAPL   145.43 (-0.66%)
MSFT   246.79 (-0.97%)
META   139.07 (+0.06%)
GOOGL   101.42 (+-0.01%)
AMZN   120.30 (-0.54%)
TSLA   238.13 (-1.11%)
NVDA   131.30 (-0.60%)
NIO   14.77 (-7.92%)
BABA   84.32 (-0.08%)
AMD   67.85 (-0.13%)
T   15.32 (-3.83%)
MU   54.60 (-0.24%)
CGC   3.75 (+22.15%)
F   12.36 (-1.20%)
GE   66.22 (-1.81%)
DIS   100.04 (-0.75%)
AMC   7.12 (-2.86%)
PYPL   94.42 (+0.63%)
PFE   43.09 (-2.33%)
NFLX   240.02 (+1.39%)
QQQ   279.76 (-0.79%)
AAPL   145.43 (-0.66%)
MSFT   246.79 (-0.97%)
META   139.07 (+0.06%)
GOOGL   101.42 (+-0.01%)
AMZN   120.30 (-0.54%)
TSLA   238.13 (-1.11%)
NVDA   131.30 (-0.60%)
NIO   14.77 (-7.92%)
BABA   84.32 (-0.08%)
AMD   67.85 (-0.13%)
T   15.32 (-3.83%)
MU   54.60 (-0.24%)
CGC   3.75 (+22.15%)
F   12.36 (-1.20%)
GE   66.22 (-1.81%)
DIS   100.04 (-0.75%)
AMC   7.12 (-2.86%)
PYPL   94.42 (+0.63%)
PFE   43.09 (-2.33%)
NFLX   240.02 (+1.39%)

Munich Re to stop its backing for new oil, gas fields

Thu., October 6, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Munich Re, one of the world's biggest insurance companies, said Thursday that it will stop backing new oil and gas fields beginning next April.

The company said it will also no longer invest in or insure new oil pipelines and power plants that weren't already under construction by Dec. 31, 2022.

Munich Re said the moves were part of its effort to reduce the harmful impact its business has on the environment. The burning of oil and gas is one of the main sources of greenhouses gases fueling climate change.

Munich Re provides so-called reinsurance contracts that help other insurers spread risks. It also invests the insurance premiums it receives from customers and third-party assets, making it a major institutional investor.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.