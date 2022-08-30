S&P 500   4,030.61
Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Global stocks up as traders digest Fed anti-inflation pledge
Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case
LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries
Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy
Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Global stocks up as traders digest Fed anti-inflation pledge
Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case
LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries
Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy
Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Global stocks up as traders digest Fed anti-inflation pledge
Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case
LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries
Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy
Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Global stocks up as traders digest Fed anti-inflation pledge
Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case
LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries
Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy
Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?

Musk cites whistleblower as new reason to exit Twitter deal

Tue., August 30, 2022 | The Associated Press
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019. Musk's legal team is demanding to hear from a whistleblowing former Twitter executive who could help bolster Musk's case for backing out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Twitter's former security chief Peiter Zatko received a subpoena on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, from Musk's team, according to Zatko's lawyer and court records. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has again filed paperwork to terminate his agreement to buy Twitter, this time based on information in a whistleblower complaint filed by Twitter’s former head of security.

In an SEC filing Tuesday, Musk said his legal team notified Twitter of “additional bases” for ending the deal on top of the ones given in the original termination notice issued in July.

In a letter to Twitter Inc., which was included in the filing, Musk's advisors cited the whistleblower report by former executive Peiter Zatko — also known by his hacker handle “Mudge."

Zatko, who served as Twitter’s head of security until he was fired early this year, alleged in his complaint to U.S. officials that the company misled regulators about its poor cybersecurity defenses and its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts that spread disinformation

The letter, addressed to Twitter's Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde, said Zatko's allegations provide extra reasons to end the deal if the July termination notice “is determined to be invalid for any reason.”

Billionaire Musk has spent months alleging that the company he agreed to acquire undercounted its fake and spam accounts, which means he doesn't have to go through with the $44 billion deal. Musk's decision to back out of the transaction sets the stage for a high-stakes legal battle in October.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

