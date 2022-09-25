Musk faces deposition with Twitter ahead of October trial

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt's economy pushed to brink
Poverty and inflation: Egypt's economy hit by global turmoil
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt's economy pushed to brink
Poverty and inflation: Egypt's economy hit by global turmoil
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt's economy pushed to brink
Poverty and inflation: Egypt's economy hit by global turmoil
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt's economy pushed to brink
Poverty and inflation: Egypt's economy hit by global turmoil
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris

Musk faces deposition with Twitter ahead of October trial

Sun., September 25, 2022 | Associated Press
Elon Musk
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington on March 9, 2020. Musk will spend Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 and Tuesday, Sept. 27 with lawyers for Twitter, answering questions ahead of an October trial that will determine whether he must fork over the $44 billion he agreed to pay for the social platform before attempting to back out of the deal. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to spend the next few days with lawyers for Twitter, answering questions ahead of an October trial that will determine whether he must carry through with his $44 billion agreement to acquire the social platform after attempting to back out of the deal.

The deposition, planned for Monday, Tuesday and a possible extension on Wednesday, will not be public. As of Sunday evening it was not clear whether Musk will appear in person or by video. The trial is set to begin October 17 in Delaware Chancery Court, where it's scheduled to last just five days.

Musk, the world’s richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 a share and vowing to loosen the company’s policing of content and to root out fake accounts. Twitter shares closed Friday at $41.58.

Musk indicated in July that he wanted to back away from the deal, prompting Twitter to file a lawsuit to force him to carry through with the acquisition.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.