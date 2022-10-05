Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges

S&P 500   3,743.27 (-1.26%)
DOW   30,015.48 (-0.99%)
QQQ   277.28 (-1.72%)
AAPL   144.18 (-1.31%)
MSFT   245.38 (-1.41%)
META   135.79 (-3.20%)
GOOGL   99.47 (-2.13%)
AMZN   118.85 (-1.85%)
TSLA   234.90 (-5.83%)
NVDA   128.63 (-2.31%)
NIO   15.74 (-5.92%)
BABA   83.54 (-0.68%)
AMD   66.33 (-2.31%)
T   15.85 (-1.49%)
MU   53.60 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.97 (-5.41%)
F   12.27 (-0.73%)
GE   66.91 (-0.93%)
DIS   99.27 (-2.14%)
AMC   7.15 (-8.68%)
PYPL   91.43 (-1.47%)
PFE   43.71 (-1.69%)
NFLX   228.63 (-5.03%)
S&P 500   3,743.27 (-1.26%)
DOW   30,015.48 (-0.99%)
QQQ   277.28 (-1.72%)
AAPL   144.18 (-1.31%)
MSFT   245.38 (-1.41%)
META   135.79 (-3.20%)
GOOGL   99.47 (-2.13%)
AMZN   118.85 (-1.85%)
TSLA   234.90 (-5.83%)
NVDA   128.63 (-2.31%)
NIO   15.74 (-5.92%)
BABA   83.54 (-0.68%)
AMD   66.33 (-2.31%)
T   15.85 (-1.49%)
MU   53.60 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.97 (-5.41%)
F   12.27 (-0.73%)
GE   66.91 (-0.93%)
DIS   99.27 (-2.14%)
AMC   7.15 (-8.68%)
PYPL   91.43 (-1.47%)
PFE   43.71 (-1.69%)
NFLX   228.63 (-5.03%)
S&P 500   3,743.27 (-1.26%)
DOW   30,015.48 (-0.99%)
QQQ   277.28 (-1.72%)
AAPL   144.18 (-1.31%)
MSFT   245.38 (-1.41%)
META   135.79 (-3.20%)
GOOGL   99.47 (-2.13%)
AMZN   118.85 (-1.85%)
TSLA   234.90 (-5.83%)
NVDA   128.63 (-2.31%)
NIO   15.74 (-5.92%)
BABA   83.54 (-0.68%)
AMD   66.33 (-2.31%)
T   15.85 (-1.49%)
MU   53.60 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.97 (-5.41%)
F   12.27 (-0.73%)
GE   66.91 (-0.93%)
DIS   99.27 (-2.14%)
AMC   7.15 (-8.68%)
PYPL   91.43 (-1.47%)
PFE   43.71 (-1.69%)
NFLX   228.63 (-5.03%)
S&P 500   3,743.27 (-1.26%)
DOW   30,015.48 (-0.99%)
QQQ   277.28 (-1.72%)
AAPL   144.18 (-1.31%)
MSFT   245.38 (-1.41%)
META   135.79 (-3.20%)
GOOGL   99.47 (-2.13%)
AMZN   118.85 (-1.85%)
TSLA   234.90 (-5.83%)
NVDA   128.63 (-2.31%)
NIO   15.74 (-5.92%)
BABA   83.54 (-0.68%)
AMD   66.33 (-2.31%)
T   15.85 (-1.49%)
MU   53.60 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.97 (-5.41%)
F   12.27 (-0.73%)
GE   66.91 (-0.93%)
DIS   99.27 (-2.14%)
AMC   7.15 (-8.68%)
PYPL   91.43 (-1.47%)
PFE   43.71 (-1.69%)
NFLX   228.63 (-5.03%)

Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges

Wed., October 5, 2022 | Marcy Gordon, AP Business Writer

Shown is the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center housing the Court of Chancery in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Elon Musk is abandoning his legal battle to back out of buying Twitter by offering to go through with his original $44 billion bid for the social media platform. The offer comes just two weeks before Twitter's lawsuit seeking to force Musk to go through with the deal goes to trial in Delaware Chancery Court. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk's sudden about face on a $44 billion agreement to acquire Twitter, reversing an earlier attempt to rescind that offer, came as a surprise even from the mercurial billionaire who loves to shock.

It sent shares of the social media platform soaring Tuesday and stoked alarm among some media watchdogs and civil rights groups about what kind of free speech will flourish on Twitter under Musk.

Yet the legal challenges faced by Musk in the three months since he announced that he intended to back out of the deal continued to mount, increasingly closing off avenues of escape for the Tesla CEO.

Gambles, missteps, and potential reprieves that failed to pan out, weakened an already dicey case for withdrawal. And then there is the potentially embarrassing deposition scheduled for Thursday and what most considered a long-shot chance for reprieve before a Chancery Court in Delaware in less than two weeks.

Musk said he'll only agree to continue willingly with the acquisition if that trial is put on hold.

Here's a look at how the legal battle unfolded:

What was Musk's main argument for backing out of buying Twitter?

Musk grounded his argument largely on the allegation that Twitter vastly misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts, a discrepancy that could diminish the money advertisers are willing to pay to appear on the platform.

But Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, apparently wasn’t buying it. As the two sides presented evidence prior to the trial, the judge appeared to focus narrowly in line with the court's mandate: on the merger agreement between Musk and Twitter, and whether anything had changed since it was signed in April that would justify terminating the deal.

A former Twitter head of security, fired early this year and turned whistleblower, appeared to bolster Musk’s argument. Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, filed complaints in July with federal regulators and the Justice Department alleging that Twitter misled regulators about its efforts to control millions of spam accounts as well as its cyber defenses.


Yet any hope that Musk's case would be bolstered by Zatko’s disclosures was a “longshot,” said Brian Quinn, a professor at Boston College Law School, and in the end, “it didn’t really change the (legal) landscape in any significant way.”

Did Musk's approach to buying Twitter hurt or help his case?

“He was fairly cavalier,” Quinn said. Recently released text messages between Musk and others appear jubilant over Musk's large stake in Twitter and the potential for taking a board seat. It wasn’t until after Musk signed the merger agreement in late April that he undertook what’s called due diligence, or a close inspection, of the company's health. It is only then that he started lodging complaints about bots, Quinn said. That may not have impressed the judge as the right approach for someone buying a major company.

Why did Musk change his mind now?

In addition to the trial and Thursday deposition, the cost of borrowing money is ticking steadily higher as the Federal Reserve and central banks worldwide attempt to constrain soaring inflation. If Musk lost at trial, the judge could not only force him to close the deal but also impose interest payments that would make Twitter even more expensive for Musk than the current $44 billion price tag. Experts say the interest costs likely started piling up mid-September.

But of course the deal isn’t done yet, and there are legal hoops yet to be jumped through. Given Musk’s track record and volatility, it would be a mistake to assume that it’s tied up in a bow.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.