Mutual of Omaha insurance firm removing longtime Indian logo

The Mutual of Omaha logo is seen at the company's corporate headquarters in Omaha, Neb., Friday, July 17, 2020. Insurance company Mutual of Omaha has announced it will replace its longtime corporate logo, which features a depiction of a Native American chief. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
The Mutual of Omaha logo is seen at the company's corporate headquarters in Omaha, Neb., Friday, July 17, 2020. Insurance company Mutual of Omaha has announced it will replace its longtime corporate logo, which features a depiction of a Native American chief. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
The Mutual of Omaha flag is seen at the company's corporate headquarters in Omaha, Neb., Friday, July 17, 2020. Insurance company Mutual of Omaha has announced it will replace its longtime corporate logo, which features a depiction of a Native American chief. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
In this March 13, 2020 file photo, The Mutual of Omaha headquarters is seen in Omaha, Neb. Insurance company Mutual of Omaha announced Friday, July 17, 2020, it will replace its longtime corporate logo, which features a depiction of a Native American chief. The move comes as corporations and sports teams face increasing pressure to dump nicknames and depictions that reference Native Americans amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik File)
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mutual of Omaha plans to replace its longtime corporate logo, which for 70 years has featured a depiction of a Native American chief, the insurance company announced Friday.
The move comes as corporations and sports teams around the country face increasing pressure to dump nicknames and depictions that reference American Indians amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.
“We believe the decision to retire our corporate symbol is the right thing to do and is consistent with our values and our desire to help overcome racial bias and stereotypes,” Mutual of Omaha CEO and Chairman James Blackledge said in a news release Friday.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company is in the process of creating a new logo.
Blackledge said the company also is committing an additional $1 million to the $2 million is donates annually to community-based initiatives to address racial equality and social justice. The company's management team will also undergo additional training on diversity and inclusion, including unconscious bias training, the company said.
Mutual first adopted its Indian chief head logo in 1950, according to its website. The company has said the chief logo was intended to represent the Plains Indians and their values of strength of character, honesty and care for their members, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
7 Gun Stocks to Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Socially conscious investors may want to stop reading. But the fact is that gun stocks were some of the best-performing stocks at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. And they continue their positive momentum.
Some of that may be historical. Firearms sales tend to increase during an election year. But of course, this has not started out as a normal election year.
In March, the nation was gripped by pictures of long lines outside gun stores in several U.S. states. The website Ammo.com reported that bullet sales increased by 222% in the period from February 23 through March 15 as opposed to the first three weeks in February.
And according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), there was a 73% year-over-year increase in background checks in February.
“The world has never seen anything like this and people want to make sure they're prepared for whatever lies ahead, whether that be food shortages, government shutdown, or worse," a spokesperson for Ammo.com said in an emailed statement. "When everything around you is uncertain, having a supply of ammunition can make our customers feel safer."
Given the likelihood of increased firearms sales, we’ve created this presentation that highlights seven gun stocks that you should consider for your portfolio.
View the "7 Gun Stocks to Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic".