S&P 500   4,146.87
DOW   32,997.97
QQQ   313.00
Ukraine repels Russian attacks; Mariupol plant battle rages
High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Uber Fails To Impress
World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
Russian war, China lockdowns roil oil markets as OPEC+ meets
The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'
Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
S&P 500   4,146.87
DOW   32,997.97
QQQ   313.00
Ukraine repels Russian attacks; Mariupol plant battle rages
High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Uber Fails To Impress
World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
Russian war, China lockdowns roil oil markets as OPEC+ meets
The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'
Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
S&P 500   4,146.87
DOW   32,997.97
QQQ   313.00
Ukraine repels Russian attacks; Mariupol plant battle rages
High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Uber Fails To Impress
World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
Russian war, China lockdowns roil oil markets as OPEC+ meets
The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'
Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
S&P 500   4,146.87
DOW   32,997.97
QQQ   313.00
Ukraine repels Russian attacks; Mariupol plant battle rages
High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Uber Fails To Impress
World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
Russian war, China lockdowns roil oil markets as OPEC+ meets
The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'
Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher

Nashville library offers 'I read banned books' library cards

Friday, May 6, 2022 | Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Public Library is responding to library scrutiny in Tennessee with a goal to distribute 5,000 “I read banned books” library cards this month.

“I want Nashvillians to know: Nashville Public Library will always respect your Freedom to Read — to independently determine what you read, and don’t read, and to exercise your role in determining what your children read,” library Director Kent Oliver said in a news release.

The library lists some books that have been banned or challenged for potential banning across the country. The list includes the seven books in the Harry Potter series and “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Book banning put Tennessee in the national spotlight recently after a rural school board in McMinn County voted unanimously to remove “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, from the district’s curriculum. Meanwhile, in Williamson County, an affluent region just south of Nashville, school board members agreed to remove “Walk Two Moons” — a book that depicts an American Indian girl’s search for her mother — after parents complained about it.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said this week he plans to sign a bill that would would let a politically appointed panel remove books from public school libraries statewide through a new veto power over local school board decisions.

The Nashville library card is free. The campaign ends May 26.


7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen.  Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.



View the "7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.