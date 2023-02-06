National Enquirer, caught in 'catch-and-kill' scandal, sold

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   303.47
Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Biden Likely HATES This Video (Ad)
What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine
A gold storm is coming… (Ad)
Adani woes spur protests as stock turmoil turns political
Route to Super Bowl dangerous for Mexico's avocado haulers
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Biden's State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy
Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   303.47
Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Biden Likely HATES This Video (Ad)
What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine
A gold storm is coming… (Ad)
Adani woes spur protests as stock turmoil turns political
Route to Super Bowl dangerous for Mexico's avocado haulers
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Biden's State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy
Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   303.47
Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Biden Likely HATES This Video (Ad)
What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine
A gold storm is coming… (Ad)
Adani woes spur protests as stock turmoil turns political
Route to Super Bowl dangerous for Mexico's avocado haulers
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Biden's State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy
Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   303.47
Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Biden Likely HATES This Video (Ad)
What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine
A gold storm is coming… (Ad)
Adani woes spur protests as stock turmoil turns political
Route to Super Bowl dangerous for Mexico's avocado haulers
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Biden's State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy
Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders

National Enquirer, caught in 'catch-and-kill' scandal, sold

Mon., February 6, 2023 | Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

In this July 12, 2017 file photo, an issue of the National Enquirer featuring President Donald Trump on its cover is displayed on a newsstand in a store in New York. VVIP Ventures is buying the U.S. and U.K editions of the National Enquirer, the tabloid that engaged in “catch-and-kill” practices to bury stories about Donald Trump during his presidential campaign. Financial terms were not disclosed. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

The National Enquirer, the scandal-plagued tabloid that engaged in “catch-and-kill” practices to bury stories about Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, has been sold.

VVIP is buying the National Examiner and another tabloid, the Globe, from magazine publisher a360 Media in an all-cash deal, though exact financial terms were not disclosed.

In December 2018 the parent company of publications including the National Enquirer, Us Weekly and In Touch admitted to engaging in a journalistically dubious practice known as “catch-and-kill” in order to help Donald Trump become president.

Federal prosecutors revealed at the time that they had agreed not to prosecute American Media Inc. for secretly assisting Trump’s campaign by paying $150,000 to Playboy model Karen McDougal for the rights to her story about an alleged affair with Trump. The company then intentionally suppressed McDougal’s story until after the election.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, also accused the paper of attempting to bribe him in 2019 with embarrassing “below the belt” photos sent to his girlfriend.

American Media sold the National Enquirer and some other publications in April 2019 to James Cohen, former head of the airport newsstand company Hudson News. However, the transaction was never completed.

In August 2020 David Pecker stepped down as CEO of American Media. At the time, American Media Inc. was being taken over by Accelerate360, a logistics firm based in Smyrna, Georgia. Under Pecker, the National Enquirer for years buried potentially embarrassing stories about Trump and other favored celebrities by buying the rights to them and never publishing.

The Federal Election Commission fined a360 Media $187,500 in June 2021 for squashing the McDougal story. The FEC said the publisher’s “payment to Karen McDougal to purchase a limited life story right combined with its decision not to publish the story, in consultation with an agent of Donald J. Trump and for the purpose of influencing the election, constituted a prohibited corporate in-kind contribution.”


VVIP Ventures is a joint venture between digital media and content technologies holding company Vinco Ventures Inc. and ICON Publishing.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon.com right now?

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for February 2023. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Amazon.com (AMZN)
3.0464 of 5 stars		$103.39-8.4%N/A-385.77Moderate Buy$144.87
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023

Even an e-commerce giant like Amazon hasn’t been spared from the economic slowdown. When the economy turns around, Amazon will be just fine.

Recent Videos

Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode
Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode
T, TMUS or VZ - Buy, Sell or Hold
T, TMUS or VZ - Buy, Sell or Hold
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: