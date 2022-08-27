Nations fail to reach deal on UN treaty to protect sea life

S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Shocking Transcript: Financial Chaos Now Brace yourself for what's coming next (Ad)
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed's Powell says rates will stay high
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents
S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Shocking Transcript: Financial Chaos Now Brace yourself for what's coming next (Ad)
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed's Powell says rates will stay high
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents
S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Shocking Transcript: Financial Chaos Now Brace yourself for what's coming next (Ad)
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed's Powell says rates will stay high
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents
S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Shocking Transcript: Financial Chaos Now Brace yourself for what's coming next (Ad)
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed's Powell says rates will stay high
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents

Nations fail to reach deal on UN treaty to protect sea life

Sat., August 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

Secretary of State John Kerry stands onstage against a video backdrop of ocean life during the Our Ocean, One Future conference at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Diplomats from around the world have failed to reach agreement on a United Nations treaty designed to protect marine life on the high seas. A fifth round of talks ended in impasse early Saturday when negotiations at United Nations headquarters in New York were suspended after two weeks. Environmentalists had hoped the talks would close a gap in international marine protection measures by setting rules for protecting biodiversity in two-thirds of the world’s ocean areas that are outside of national jurisdictions. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Diplomats from around the world have failed to reach agreement on a United Nations treaty designed to protect marine life on the high seas, after a fifth round of talks ended in impasse.

Negotiations at U.N. headquarters in New York were suspended early Saturday following two weeks of talks that environmentalists had hoped would close a gap in international marine protection measures.

A proposed treaty would set rules for protecting biodiversity in two-thirds of the world's ocean areas that are outside of national jurisdictions.

Less than 1% of the high seas are protected without a new treaty, and “pockets of marine protection are not enough” for threatened species, said Maxine Burkett, the United States deputy assistant secretary of state who was involved in negotiations.

The global goal is to set aside 30% of ocean area as some kind of marine sanctuary.

Ocean health also us key to combatting climate change because more than 90% of the excess heat from climate change is absorbed by the seas. Marine heat waves are getting longer and more frequent.

“The ocean cannot afford further delay,” Burkett said earlier in the week, when the negotiations looked promising.

In the Caribbean, “our livelihoods are directly dependent on the health of the ocean,” said Janine Felson, Belize's ambassador to the United Nations.

Talks centered on how to share benefits from marine life, establish protected areas, prevent harm from human activity on the high seas and to help poor countries gain the skills and means for ocean exploration.

Campaigners expressed disappointment at the failure to reach a deal but said the talks produced some progress.

Laura Meller, who leads Greenpeace’s ocean protection campaign, accused rich countries such as the United States of being too slow to compromise.


“Russia has also been a key blocker in negotiations, refusing to engage in the treaty process itself, or attempting to compromise with the European Union and many other states on a wide range of issues,” Meller said.

The talks will resume next year unless a special emergency session is called before the end of 2022.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Monica Medina also voiced disappointment but expressed hope that the work done so far would carry forward. She said the United States remained committed to the goal of protecting at least 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030.

"We cannot let the tides and currents push us back. We must keep going,” Medina said.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate issues and the environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.