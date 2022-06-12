NATO chief: Turkey has "legitimate concerns" over terrorism

×
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil
WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals
Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more Russian oil as fuel runs low amid its worst economic crisis, PM tells the AP
5 Trucking Stocks to Buy at Bargain Prices
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil
WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals
Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more Russian oil as fuel runs low amid its worst economic crisis, PM tells the AP
5 Trucking Stocks to Buy at Bargain Prices
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil
WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals
Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more Russian oil as fuel runs low amid its worst economic crisis, PM tells the AP
5 Trucking Stocks to Buy at Bargain Prices
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil
WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals
Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more Russian oil as fuel runs low amid its worst economic crisis, PM tells the AP
5 Trucking Stocks to Buy at Bargain Prices

NATO chief: Turkey has "legitimate concerns" over terrorism

Sunday, June 12, 2022 | Jari Tanner, Associated Press


Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during Kultaranta Talks, at the presidential summer residence Kultaranta in Naantali, Finland, Sunday June 12, 2022. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that Turkey has “legitimate concerns” over terrorism and other issues that need to be taken seriously.

Turkey has accused Finland and Sweden of supporting Kurdish militants and says it will not back the two Nordic nations joining NATO until they change their policies.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Stoltenberg stressed that “no other NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey” and pointed to its strategic geographic location with neighbors like Iraq and Syria.

“These are legitimate concerns. This is about terrorism, it’s about weapons exports,” Stoltenberg said. “We have to address the security concerns of all allies, including Turkish concerns about the terrorist group PKK.”

He spoke at Finland's presidential summer residence Kultaranta in western Finland.

After decades of military non-alignment, Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed Finland and Sweden to apply to join NATO in May. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, however, accuses the Nordic nations of supporting Kurdish militants deemed by Turkey to be terrorists and has vetoed their entry into the 30-member alliance.

“When a vital key ally as Turkey raises concerns on terrorism then of course we have to sit down and take them seriously. And that’s exactly what we do,” Stoltenberg said.

The demands from Ankara to Helsinki and Stockholm also include lifting restrictions on arms exports to Turkey and extraditing members of certain Kurdish organizations that are opposed to Erdogan’s government.

In the past weeks, NATO’s chief has been trying to resolve the dispute but he did not disclose Sunday whether any progress has been made.

He was to attend an annual discussion panel in Kultaranta later Sunday together with Finnish and Nordic politicians, foreign and security policy experts and military representatives.


Stoltenberg will visit Sweden on Monday for talks with the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine


7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.



View the "7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.