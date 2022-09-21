NATO's team in Albania to help on Iran-alleged cyberattack

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,874.70 (+0.49%)
DOW   30,805.98 (+0.32%)
QQQ   289.86 (+0.39%)
AAPL   157.07 (+0.11%)
MSFT   244.78 (+0.96%)
META   145.88 (-0.14%)
GOOGL   101.50 (+0.36%)
AMZN   122.07 (-0.10%)
TSLA   308.13 (-0.19%)
NVDA   135.07 (+2.51%)
NIO   18.65 (-8.62%)
BABA   82.16 (-4.24%)
AMD   76.34 (+1.45%)
T   16.57 (+0.06%)
MU   51.15 (+0.69%)
CGC   2.99 (-2.92%)
F   13.46 (+2.83%)
GE   66.27 (-0.48%)
DIS   106.63 (-0.87%)
AMC   8.68 (-0.34%)
PYPL   93.07 (+1.57%)
PFE   44.58 (-0.42%)
NFLX   242.66 (-0.08%)
S&P 500   3,874.70 (+0.49%)
DOW   30,805.98 (+0.32%)
QQQ   289.86 (+0.39%)
AAPL   157.07 (+0.11%)
MSFT   244.78 (+0.96%)
META   145.88 (-0.14%)
GOOGL   101.50 (+0.36%)
AMZN   122.07 (-0.10%)
TSLA   308.13 (-0.19%)
NVDA   135.07 (+2.51%)
NIO   18.65 (-8.62%)
BABA   82.16 (-4.24%)
AMD   76.34 (+1.45%)
T   16.57 (+0.06%)
MU   51.15 (+0.69%)
CGC   2.99 (-2.92%)
F   13.46 (+2.83%)
GE   66.27 (-0.48%)
DIS   106.63 (-0.87%)
AMC   8.68 (-0.34%)
PYPL   93.07 (+1.57%)
PFE   44.58 (-0.42%)
NFLX   242.66 (-0.08%)
S&P 500   3,874.70 (+0.49%)
DOW   30,805.98 (+0.32%)
QQQ   289.86 (+0.39%)
AAPL   157.07 (+0.11%)
MSFT   244.78 (+0.96%)
META   145.88 (-0.14%)
GOOGL   101.50 (+0.36%)
AMZN   122.07 (-0.10%)
TSLA   308.13 (-0.19%)
NVDA   135.07 (+2.51%)
NIO   18.65 (-8.62%)
BABA   82.16 (-4.24%)
AMD   76.34 (+1.45%)
T   16.57 (+0.06%)
MU   51.15 (+0.69%)
CGC   2.99 (-2.92%)
F   13.46 (+2.83%)
GE   66.27 (-0.48%)
DIS   106.63 (-0.87%)
AMC   8.68 (-0.34%)
PYPL   93.07 (+1.57%)
PFE   44.58 (-0.42%)
NFLX   242.66 (-0.08%)
S&P 500   3,874.70 (+0.49%)
DOW   30,805.98 (+0.32%)
QQQ   289.86 (+0.39%)
AAPL   157.07 (+0.11%)
MSFT   244.78 (+0.96%)
META   145.88 (-0.14%)
GOOGL   101.50 (+0.36%)
AMZN   122.07 (-0.10%)
TSLA   308.13 (-0.19%)
NVDA   135.07 (+2.51%)
NIO   18.65 (-8.62%)
BABA   82.16 (-4.24%)
AMD   76.34 (+1.45%)
T   16.57 (+0.06%)
MU   51.15 (+0.69%)
CGC   2.99 (-2.92%)
F   13.46 (+2.83%)
GE   66.27 (-0.48%)
DIS   106.63 (-0.87%)
AMC   8.68 (-0.34%)
PYPL   93.07 (+1.57%)
PFE   44.58 (-0.42%)
NFLX   242.66 (-0.08%)

NATO's team in Albania to help on Iran-alleged cyberattack

Wed., September 21, 2022 | Llazar Semini, Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — NATO sent a senior-level delegation to Albania on Wednesday to help the tiny Western Balkan country cope with the consequences of recent cyberattack that the government blamed on Iran.

NATO said James Appathurai, the alliance's deputy assistant secretary general, led a team of experts to offer the member nation “political and practical support” and to tell officials from Albania’s defense and other security institutions they were not dealing with the attack alone.

Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran over a July 15 cyberattack that temporarily shut down numerous Albanian government digital services and websites. Prime Minister Edi Rama called the disruption an act of “state aggression.”

After Rama's government expelled the Iranian Embassy staff stationed in Tirana, a second cyberattack from the same Iranian source struck an information system that records border entries and exits, creating difficulties and delays for travelers, according to Albanian authorities.

Defense Minister Niko Peleshi said his ministry and Albania's army were not affected “because they are separate from the general network of communication.”

Appathurai said NATO would help Albania coordinate support from its Brussels headquarters and from other member nations to deal with immediate challenges and long-term requirements.

“You can be sure of NATO’s continued political and practical support,” he said.

NATO, the United States and the European Union denounced the attack and supported Albania’s move to cut diplomatic ties with Tehran. The U.S. government imposed sanctions on Iran’s intelligence agency and its leadership in response to the July cyberattack.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the "7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.