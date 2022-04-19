Natural Gas Prices Soar To Highest In Over A Decade Over Ukraine’s Ongoing Invasion

S&P 500   4,435.79 (+1.00%)
DOW   34,727.00 (+0.92%)
QQQ   341.46 (+0.82%)
AAPL   165.32 (+0.15%)
MSFT   282.58 (+0.73%)
FB   212.60 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   2,581.86 (+1.11%)
AMZN   3,080.00 (+0.80%)
TSLA   1,018.49 (+1.41%)
NVDA   218.29 (+0.21%)
BABA   92.14 (-2.71%)
NIO   18.89 (-1.46%)
AMD   95.30 (+1.50%)
CGC   5.94 (-0.83%)
MU   71.85 (+0.98%)
T   19.41 (-0.26%)
GE   91.99 (+1.76%)
F   15.98 (+1.98%)
DIS   130.52 (+2.15%)
AMC   17.62 (+0.80%)
PFE   50.77 (-2.06%)
PYPL   101.50 (+0.91%)
BA   185.69 (+3.25%)
S&P 500   4,435.79 (+1.00%)
DOW   34,727.00 (+0.92%)
QQQ   341.46 (+0.82%)
AAPL   165.32 (+0.15%)
MSFT   282.58 (+0.73%)
FB   212.60 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   2,581.86 (+1.11%)
AMZN   3,080.00 (+0.80%)
TSLA   1,018.49 (+1.41%)
NVDA   218.29 (+0.21%)
BABA   92.14 (-2.71%)
NIO   18.89 (-1.46%)
AMD   95.30 (+1.50%)
CGC   5.94 (-0.83%)
MU   71.85 (+0.98%)
T   19.41 (-0.26%)
GE   91.99 (+1.76%)
F   15.98 (+1.98%)
DIS   130.52 (+2.15%)
AMC   17.62 (+0.80%)
PFE   50.77 (-2.06%)
PYPL   101.50 (+0.91%)
BA   185.69 (+3.25%)
S&P 500   4,435.79 (+1.00%)
DOW   34,727.00 (+0.92%)
QQQ   341.46 (+0.82%)
AAPL   165.32 (+0.15%)
MSFT   282.58 (+0.73%)
FB   212.60 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   2,581.86 (+1.11%)
AMZN   3,080.00 (+0.80%)
TSLA   1,018.49 (+1.41%)
NVDA   218.29 (+0.21%)
BABA   92.14 (-2.71%)
NIO   18.89 (-1.46%)
AMD   95.30 (+1.50%)
CGC   5.94 (-0.83%)
MU   71.85 (+0.98%)
T   19.41 (-0.26%)
GE   91.99 (+1.76%)
F   15.98 (+1.98%)
DIS   130.52 (+2.15%)
AMC   17.62 (+0.80%)
PFE   50.77 (-2.06%)
PYPL   101.50 (+0.91%)
BA   185.69 (+3.25%)
S&P 500   4,435.79 (+1.00%)
DOW   34,727.00 (+0.92%)
QQQ   341.46 (+0.82%)
AAPL   165.32 (+0.15%)
MSFT   282.58 (+0.73%)
FB   212.60 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   2,581.86 (+1.11%)
AMZN   3,080.00 (+0.80%)
TSLA   1,018.49 (+1.41%)
NVDA   218.29 (+0.21%)
BABA   92.14 (-2.71%)
NIO   18.89 (-1.46%)
AMD   95.30 (+1.50%)
CGC   5.94 (-0.83%)
MU   71.85 (+0.98%)
T   19.41 (-0.26%)
GE   91.99 (+1.76%)
F   15.98 (+1.98%)
DIS   130.52 (+2.15%)
AMC   17.62 (+0.80%)
PFE   50.77 (-2.06%)
PYPL   101.50 (+0.91%)
BA   185.69 (+3.25%)

Natural Gas Prices Soar To Highest In Over A Decade Over Ukraine’s Ongoing Invasion

Monday, April 18, 2022 | ValueWalk

Natural gas prices in the U.S. have hit a record since 2008 on Monday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rages on and sends shockwaves within the energy market. The forecast of cooler spring temperatures adds up to the problem.

Natural Gas Prices

As reported by CNBC, the price of natural gas has hit a 13-year record, up 102% amid growing inflation and concerns over an economic recession.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The media outlet reports that “Futures jumped 10% to trade as high as $8.05 per million British thermal units, the highest since September 2008. The jump builds on recent strength, with natural gas coming off five straight positive weeks.”

EBW Analytics said, “With momentum firmly bullish and the market ill-equipped to handle any further bullish shocks, notable continued gains for natural gas remain likely this summer.”

The firm asserts that a “bullish weather shift” has out the American market into “overdrive.”

Record Prices

In Europe, the phenomenon is less severe, despite natural gas futures soaring to record data while the economic bloc is looking elsewhere to cut its energy dependence on Russia. Henry Hub prices have increased as the continent receives record levels of liquified gas from the U.S.

RBC noted, “LNG exports have taken on more significance with geopolitics and demand from both power generation/ industrial usage are strong. The US role as an exporter continues to increase.”

“There is a fundamentally constructive backdrop driven by record LNG outflows, strong Mexico exports, and producer discipline.”

The rally, however, is not expected to last long, as ″[A] combination of factors could raise demand and slow production growth, but the market might be over-estimating their impacts as prices have surged,” RBC added.

Investors are following shares of the likes of  EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) as they have reached a 52-week high.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
EQT (EQT)
2.5514 of 5 stars		$45.00-1.1%1.11%-10.32Buy$35.50
Coterra Energy (CTRA)
2.1953 of 5 stars		$30.61-0.5%1.96%17.80Hold$30.60
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.