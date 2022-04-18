Nebraska law will advance proposed Colorado canal project

S&P 500   4,385.88 (-0.15%)
DOW   34,381.22 (-0.20%)
QQQ   337.22 (-0.36%)
AAPL   164.46 (-0.50%)
MSFT   278.73 (-0.39%)
FB   209.50 (-0.32%)
GOOGL   2,540.72 (+0.24%)
AMZN   3,038.21 (+0.13%)
TSLA   998.19 (+1.34%)
NVDA   215.78 (+1.51%)
BABA   94.40 (-1.14%)
NIO   19.14 (-2.60%)
AMD   92.92 (-0.15%)
CGC   5.99 (-12.17%)
MU   70.75 (+0.88%)
T   19.42 (-0.61%)
GE   90.02 (-0.89%)
F   15.64 (+1.03%)
DIS   127.49 (-2.28%)
AMC   17.39 (-3.50%)
PFE   51.74 (-2.60%)
PYPL   99.99 (-2.27%)
BA   179.62 (-1.28%)
S&P 500   4,385.88 (-0.15%)
DOW   34,381.22 (-0.20%)
QQQ   337.22 (-0.36%)
AAPL   164.46 (-0.50%)
MSFT   278.73 (-0.39%)
FB   209.50 (-0.32%)
GOOGL   2,540.72 (+0.24%)
AMZN   3,038.21 (+0.13%)
TSLA   998.19 (+1.34%)
NVDA   215.78 (+1.51%)
BABA   94.40 (-1.14%)
NIO   19.14 (-2.60%)
AMD   92.92 (-0.15%)
CGC   5.99 (-12.17%)
MU   70.75 (+0.88%)
T   19.42 (-0.61%)
GE   90.02 (-0.89%)
F   15.64 (+1.03%)
DIS   127.49 (-2.28%)
AMC   17.39 (-3.50%)
PFE   51.74 (-2.60%)
PYPL   99.99 (-2.27%)
BA   179.62 (-1.28%)
S&P 500   4,385.88 (-0.15%)
DOW   34,381.22 (-0.20%)
QQQ   337.22 (-0.36%)
AAPL   164.46 (-0.50%)
MSFT   278.73 (-0.39%)
FB   209.50 (-0.32%)
GOOGL   2,540.72 (+0.24%)
AMZN   3,038.21 (+0.13%)
TSLA   998.19 (+1.34%)
NVDA   215.78 (+1.51%)
BABA   94.40 (-1.14%)
NIO   19.14 (-2.60%)
AMD   92.92 (-0.15%)
CGC   5.99 (-12.17%)
MU   70.75 (+0.88%)
T   19.42 (-0.61%)
GE   90.02 (-0.89%)
F   15.64 (+1.03%)
DIS   127.49 (-2.28%)
AMC   17.39 (-3.50%)
PFE   51.74 (-2.60%)
PYPL   99.99 (-2.27%)
BA   179.62 (-1.28%)
S&P 500   4,385.88 (-0.15%)
DOW   34,381.22 (-0.20%)
QQQ   337.22 (-0.36%)
AAPL   164.46 (-0.50%)
MSFT   278.73 (-0.39%)
FB   209.50 (-0.32%)
GOOGL   2,540.72 (+0.24%)
AMZN   3,038.21 (+0.13%)
TSLA   998.19 (+1.34%)
NVDA   215.78 (+1.51%)
BABA   94.40 (-1.14%)
NIO   19.14 (-2.60%)
AMD   92.92 (-0.15%)
CGC   5.99 (-12.17%)
MU   70.75 (+0.88%)
T   19.42 (-0.61%)
GE   90.02 (-0.89%)
F   15.64 (+1.03%)
DIS   127.49 (-2.28%)
AMC   17.39 (-3.50%)
PFE   51.74 (-2.60%)
PYPL   99.99 (-2.27%)
BA   179.62 (-1.28%)

Nebraska law will advance proposed Colorado canal project

Monday, April 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a law Monday that will allow the state to move forward with plans to build a canal in Colorado to divert water out of the South Platte River because of fears about Colorado's increased water use.

Ricketts proposed the canal project to help protect Nebraska's water rights as the population of Colorado's Front Range increases, although Colorado officials have questioned the need for it.

“Water is our most important natural resource after our people. We need to continue to manage, protect and steward it here in our state,” Ricketts said.

The law will allow Nebraska to begin work on the roughly $500 million canal, but the measure includes only $53.5 million to design the project and potentially secure purchase options on land that might be used for it in the future.

Officials estimate that it will take eight to 10 years to complete the project, and the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources will have to return to the Legislature next year to obtain additional funding.

Ricketts, a Republican, has said the South Platte River Compact agreement that was approved by Nebraska, Colorado and Congress in 1923 gives Nebraska the right to build the canal.

Constructing the project would give Nebraska the right to claim some of the water in late fall, winter and early spring and store it for use in drier times. Colorado has always fulfilled its obligation to provide at least 120 cubic feet (3.4 cubic meters) per second of water during the summer irrigation season, but it has no such duty during the non-irrigation season.

A spokesman for Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has called the project “a bad-faith attempt to undermine a century-long and successful compact between Colorado and Nebraska and a costly boondoggle for Nebraska taxpayers.”


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.