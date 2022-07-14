50% OFF
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Need to Revamp Your Brand's Messaging? Look at What's Trending

Thursday, July 14, 2022


Whether she's promoting a consumer brand or raising money for a non-profit, Tescia Deák, Creative Director of BBH USA, says her team finds inspiration in pop culture. "We like to look at things that are really trending and ask ourselves how we can hijack that in a way that works for this goal," she explained to Entrepreneur magazine Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer.

The BBH team noticed period dramas were the rage, thanks to Netflix's hit series Bridgerton. So they developed a funny yet powerful campaign called "Period," a non-profit organization for menstrual equity. It featured European aristocrats dealing with "The Red Plague" and its effects on those who couldn't afford basic sanitary products. The ad didn't just go viral — it inspired other creators to make their own period drama-inspired menstruation equity calls to action on TikTok.

"There was such a diverse mix of content from these creators," says Deák. "And it was so great because not only were they putting it on their platforms, we had the ability to funnel it through our channel and really drive people to fundraise, which was our main goal."

Watch the full interview to learn more about how Deak approaches new projects and how you can use similar tactics to tap into your own creativity.


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



