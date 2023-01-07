S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   268.80
MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
US approves Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/6/2023
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust
Negotiations inch along under shadow of NYC nurses' strike

Sat., January 7, 2023 | The Associated Press

Zach Clapp, a nurse in the Pediatric Cardiac ICU at Mount Sinai Hospital signs a board demanding safe staffing during a rally by NYSNA nurses from NY Presbyterian and Mount Sinai, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in New York. Negotiations to keep 10,000 New York City nurses from walking off the job headed Friday, Jna. 6, 2023, into a final weekend as some major hospitals braced for a potential strike by sending ambulances elsewhere and transferring such patients as vulnerable newborns. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The union representing a group of nurses at a New York City hospital reached a tentative contract agreement with its management, but close to 9,000 nurses at several other major hospitals were still preparing to go on strike.

The New York State Nurses Association and BronxCare Health System said Saturday that a tentative agreement had been reached; the union said it included pay raises every year of its three-year term as well as staffing increases.

Another hospital, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, got to a tentative agreement with nurses on Friday evening.

But agreements to avoid a walkout starting Monday morning had yet to be reached at other private hospitals including Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, which both have more than than 1,000 beds.

The hospitals have taken steps to prepare for a strike through patient transfers and directing ambulances elsewhere.

