Nepal approves contentious US aid grant despite protests

















































KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s Parliament on Sunday approved a contentious half-billion-dollar aid grant from the United States despite protests both inside the legislature and on the streets.

The government was able to convince enough lawmakers to approve the proposal following a brief debate. Parliament Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota announced there was support of a majority of members through a voice vote.

Opposition to the aid package, which was initially sought by Nepal, comes mainly from Communist parties, two of which are part of the coalition government.

For several days, protesters have violently clashed with police.

On Sunday, demonstrators chanted slogans, pelted police with stones and pushed barbed wire and metal barricades that were blocking the streets leading to Parliament. Riot police responded with tear gas and water canons and beat protesters with bamboo batons.

Protesters claim conditions in the grant agreement will prevail over Nepal’s laws and threaten the country’s sovereignty. They say it’s part of Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy, which has military components that could bring American soldiers to Nepal.

U.S. officials have spoken to Nepalese leaders to assure them that the grant concerns only Nepal’s development. The money is meant to be used for the construction of power transmission lines and improvement of roads in the Himalayan nation.

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.