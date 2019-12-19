S&P 500   3,205.37 (+0.45%)
DOW   28,376.96 (+0.49%)
QQQ   210.86 (+0.63%)
AAPL   280.02 (+0.10%)
FB   206.06 (+1.76%)
MSFT   155.71 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   1,356.44 (+0.34%)
AMZN   1,792.28 (+0.46%)
CGC   20.07 (+1.72%)
NVDA   235.46 (+2.59%)
MU   54.53 (+2.81%)
BABA   210.13 (+0.06%)
GE   11.04 (+0.73%)
TSLA   404.04 (+2.77%)
T   38.93 (+0.49%)
AMD   42.83 (+1.25%)
ACB   2.27 (+3.65%)
F   9.41 (-1.36%)
PRI   134.94 (-0.29%)
NFLX   332.22 (+3.56%)
BAC   34.95 (-0.46%)
GILD   65.29 (-0.59%)
DIS   146.15 (-0.08%)
Nestle sells majority stake in German sausage maker Herta

Posted on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 By The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Nestle is selling a majority stake in German sausage maker Herta as the Swiss food and drinks giant focuses more on non-meat products.

Nestle said Thursday it's selling a 60% stake of Herta to Spanish family-run firm Casa Tarradellas for an unspecified sum.

The Vevey-based owner of brands such as Stouffer's, KitKat and Gerber said it will keep Herta's vegetarian business and retain a 40% stake in the remaining company, which will operate as a joint venture.

Herta, which mainly manufactures cold cuts and other meat-based products and dough, had sales of 667 million euros in 2018.

Nestle said the deal “will ensure the continuity of production sites and the current structure of the business, including its employees.”


