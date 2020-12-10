Nestle to invest $550M to expand Georgia pet food factory

HARTWELL, Ga, (AP) — Pet food manufacturer Nestle Purina will invest $550 million to expand a recently completed factory in northeast Georgia, with plans to expand its workforce to a total of 370.
The Hartwell plant, which opened in November 2019, makes Fancy Feast and other wet pet food. The expansion was announced Tuesday.
Spokeswoman Tiffany Gildehaus said it will allow the company to make Friskies brand cat food there and also increase the size of its warehouse, . The Purina unit saw sales rise by 30% from 2011 to 2019, hitting $9.4 billion and has set a series of expansions, including new factories announced this year in Ohio and North Carolina.
Purina currently employs more than 300 in Hartwell, above the 240 it initially promised the state. The company has already broken ground and Gildehaus said construction is targeted for completion by the end of 2021.
It’s the largest industrial announcement, by dollar value, made so far this year in Georgia, and will bring the Swiss company's total investment in the Hartwell complex to $870 million.
Purina also employs 400 people at its dry pet food factory in Fairburn, just south of Atlanta.
“Through this investment, we will continue delivering the science-based nutrition pet lovers have come to trust for more than 90 years, with a continued commitment to safety and sustainability in our operations," Factory Manager Winston Silva said in a statement.
Nestle will qualify for a state income tax credit that allows the company to deduct $1,750 per job from its Georgia income taxes for five years, worth up to $1.1 million. For Nestle to qualify for tax credits, workers must make at least $28,000 a year.
Gildehaus described the wages as “competitive”
Final incentives for Nestle have not been agreed on yet, said Marie Hodge Gordon, spokeswoman for the Georgia Economic Development Department. Hart County could abate local property taxes, the state could chip in to pay for infrastructure, and train Nestle workers. Nestle will automatically qualify for tax breaks that could save it millions in sales taxes on machinery.
Restaurant Stocks That Still Look Tasty As the Economy Reopens
As part of our national response to the Covid-19 pandemic, many Americans considered it their patriotic, if not moral, duty to support the restaurant industry. And while many consumers were intensely focused on their small, local restaurants, the national chains were still open for business during this time.
And the reality is that the national chains are going to be the most adaptable to whatever pace of economic recovery we see. Hopes for a “V” shaped recovery have pretty much gone out the window. The new model suggests a stair-step recovery may be the best-case scenario.
The worst case scenario for the restaurant industry will be one where different regions of the country are subject to rolling lockdowns. In a business with notoriously low margins, an open/close, open/close recovery would be disastrous.
It’s one reason why I’m not sure I would be diving into restaurant stocks right now. But the same was being said of airline stocks and cruise line stocks. And sure enough, discount investors have been trying to invest in these stocks.
But as all 50 states have now re-opened in some fashion, it’s not unlikely that restaurant stocks are drawing attention from investors. We’ve put together this presentation that highlights seven restaurant stocks that you should consider looking at if you want to dive into this sector.
View the "Restaurant Stocks That Still Look Tasty As the Economy Reopens".