S&P 500   4,462.21
DOW   34,911.20
QQQ   346.26
3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
Tech stocks rally after an early loss, leading market higher
Live updates | US says Russia has lost 25% of combat power
Sri Lanka police open fire at protesters; 1 dead, 10 injured
J&J suspends COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers
S&P 500   4,462.21
DOW   34,911.20
QQQ   346.26
3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
Tech stocks rally after an early loss, leading market higher
Live updates | US says Russia has lost 25% of combat power
Sri Lanka police open fire at protesters; 1 dead, 10 injured
J&J suspends COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers
S&P 500   4,462.21
DOW   34,911.20
QQQ   346.26
3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
Tech stocks rally after an early loss, leading market higher
Live updates | US says Russia has lost 25% of combat power
Sri Lanka police open fire at protesters; 1 dead, 10 injured
J&J suspends COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers
S&P 500   4,462.21
DOW   34,911.20
QQQ   346.26
3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
Tech stocks rally after an early loss, leading market higher
Live updates | US says Russia has lost 25% of combat power
Sri Lanka police open fire at protesters; 1 dead, 10 injured
J&J suspends COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 | Michael Liedtke, AP Technology Writer


FILE- A Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia on July 17, 2017. Netflix is confronting a reckoning that will result in new barriers to prevent its video streaming service’s subscribers from sharing their passwords beyond their households and possibly inject ads into its programming line-up for the first time. The looming changes announced late Tuesday, April 19, 2022, are aimed at helping Netflix regain the momentum that has been lost during the past year as pandemic-driven lockdowns that kept people at home lifted and other deep-pocketed rivals such as Apple and Walt Disney rolled out competing video services that began to chip away at its vast audience. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes it has long resisted: Minimizing password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.

Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over the past year. Pandemic-driven lockdowns that drove binge-watching have lifted, while deep-pocketed rivals such as Apple and Walt Disney have begun to chip away at its vast audience with their own streaming services.

Netflix's customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March quarter, the first contraction the streaming service has seen since it became available throughout most of the world other than China six years ago. The drop stemmed in part from Netflix's decision to withdraw from Russia to protest the war against Ukraine, resulting in a loss of 700,000 subscribers. Netflix projected a loss of another 2 million subscribers in the current April-June quarter.

The erosion, coming off a year of progressively slower growth, has rattled Netflix investors. Shares plunged by more than 25% in extended trading after Netflix revealed its disappointing performance. If the stock drop extends into Wednesday’s regular trading session, Netflix shares will have lost more than half of their value so far this year — wiping out about $150 billion in shareholder wealth in less than four months.

The Los Gatos, California, company estimated that about 100 million households worldwide are watching its service for free by using the account of a friend or another family member, including 30 million in the U.S. and Canada.

"Those are over 100 million households already are choosing to view Netflix,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said. “We’ve just got to get paid at some degree for them.”

To prod more people to pay for their own accounts, Netflix indicated it will expand a trial program it has been running in three Latin American countries — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. In these locations, subscribers can extend service to another household for a discounted price. In Costa Rica, for instance, Netflix plan prices range from $9 to $15 a month, but subscribers can openly share their service with another household for $3.


Netflix offered no additional information about how a cheaper ad-supported service tier would work or how much it would cost. Another rival, Hulu, has long offered an ad-supported tier.

While Netflix clearly believes these changes will help it build upon its current 221.6 million worldwide subscribers, the moves also risk alienating customers to the point they cancel.

Netflix was previously stung by a customer backlash in 2011 when it unveiled plans to begin charging for its then-nascent streaming service, which had been bundled for free with its traditional DVD-by-mail service before its international expansion. In the months after that change, Netflix lost 800,000 subscribers, prompting an apology from Hastings for botching the execution of the spin-off.

Tuesday’s announcement was a sobering comedown for a company that was buoyed two years ago when millions of consumers corralled at home were desperately seeking diversions — a void Netflix was happy to fill. Netflix added 36 million subscribers during 2020, by far the largest annual growth since its video streaming service’s debut in 2007.

But Hastings now believes those outsized gains may have blinded management. “COVID created a lot of noise on how to read the situation,” he said in a video conference Tuesday.

Netflix began heading in a new direction last year when its service added video games at no additional charge in an attempt to give people another reason to subscribe.

Escalating inflation over the past year has also squeezed household budgets, leading more consumers to rein in their spending on discretionary items. Despite that pressure, Netflix recently raised prices in the U.S., where it has its greatest household penetration — and where it's had the most trouble finding more subscribers.

In the most recent quarter, Netflix lost 640,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, prompting management to point out that most of its future growth will come in international markets. Netflix ended March with 74.6 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.


7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.

And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.

The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.

Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.

One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.

In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.