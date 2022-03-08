Netflix Stops Streaming In Russia As Companies Flee The Country

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) has decided to suspend its streaming services in Russia over the country’s war with Ukraine. The move comes almost a week after the entertainment giant refused to air state TV channels and comply with a propaganda mandate on large streamers.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Suspended

As reported by The Verge, Netflix cited the war as a reason behind the decision, with spokesperson Emily Feingold saying in a statement: “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia.”

Netflix has stopped its streaming services after refusing a Russian mandate to air state TV channels such as Channel One and NTV last week. The government had ordered the airing of 20 state-backed channels displaying war propaganda.

The company has around 1 million subscribers in Russia, and also announced it would suspend every production and acquisition in the country where it had been working on four original products.

Netflix joins a list of other major film industry juggernauts such as Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Paramount Pictures, and Warner Brothers, which have all delayed new releases.

No More Signups

The streaming giant paused all its four original projects in Russia “including a crime thriller series directed by Dasha Zhuk, which was shooting and has been put on hold,” Variety reports.

As of Monday, no one in Russia will be able to sign up for Netflix. On the other hand, those customers who already have an active subscription will be able to continue using their accounts until the end of their current billing cycle.

Netflix also warns that it will not offer Russian state channels on its platform, despite the fact that this is a requirement of the laws of that territory. The company has taken gradual measures since the invasion of Russian troops on Ukrainian territory.

Netflix is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders' families.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Walt Disney (DIS) 2.7 $133.50 -5.1% N/A 79.46 Buy $193.54 Netflix (NFLX) 2.8 $350.26 -3.2% N/A 31.16 Hold $542.09

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.