S&P 500   4,397.94 (-1.89%)
DOW   34,265.37 (-1.30%)
QQQ   351.69 (-2.77%)
AAPL   162.41 (-1.28%)
MSFT   296.03 (-1.85%)
FB   303.17 (-4.23%)
GOOGL   2,607.03 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,852.86 (-5.95%)
TSLA   943.90 (-5.26%)
NVDA   233.74 (-3.21%)
BABA   123.23 (-5.95%)
NIO   27.35 (-6.11%)
AMD   118.81 (-2.53%)
CGC   7.29 (-3.57%)
MU   81.93 (-3.69%)
GE   96.30 (-1.98%)
T   26.61 (-1.52%)
F   20.65 (-4.62%)
DIS   137.38 (-6.94%)
AMC   17.97 (-0.55%)
PFE   52.79 (-2.33%)
ACB   4.46 (-6.11%)
BA   205.44 (-4.09%)
Netflix, SunPower fall; Peloton, Bank OZK rise

Friday, January 21, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Netflix Inc., down $110.75 to $397.50.

The streaming entertainment company delivered another quarter of disappointing subscriber growth.

PPG Industries Inc., down $4.96 to $154.74.

The paint and coatings maker warned that it is grappling with high raw materials costs and supply chain problems.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., down $23.20 to $269.53.

The surgical device maker warned investors that COVID-19 will likely continue to hurt procedure volumes.

Ecolab Inc., down $18.08 to $195.09.

The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company warned that supply chain disruptions and COVID-19 crimped fourth-quarter earnings.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $2.84 to $27.06.

The maker of exercise bikes and treadmills said fiscal second-quarter revenue would meet previous estimates.

Bank OZK, up 92 cents to $48.15.

The bank's fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

SunPower Corp., down $3.22 to $15.80.

The solar products and services company warned of a potential product defect that could result in $27 million in charges.

M&T Bank Corp., down $6.24 to $160.11.

Bond yields fell and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.


