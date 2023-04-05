QQQ   315.97 (-0.97%)
AAPL   163.90 (-1.04%)
MSFT   284.49 (-0.94%)
META   211.47 (-1.51%)
GOOGL   104.47 (-0.24%)
AMZN   101.23 (-2.62%)
TSLA   185.95 (-3.44%)
NVDA   268.67 (-2.13%)
NIO   8.95 (-2.82%)
BABA   98.57 (-2.13%)
AMD   92.57 (-3.44%)
T   19.89 (+1.27%)
F   12.45 (-2.12%)
MU   57.05 (-0.38%)
CGC   1.60 (-3.98%)
GE   93.98 (-1.13%)
DIS   99.88 (+0.31%)
AMC   4.04 (+3.32%)
PFE   41.60 (+1.71%)
PYPL   73.57 (-2.25%)
NFLX   342.16 (-1.32%)
'Never Seen a Glitch Like This': Apple Weather App Malfunctions, Frustrated iOS Users Get Caught in the Rain

Wed., April 5, 2023 | Entrepreneur

No, you didn't forget a standard iPhone or iPad update.

iOS users were thrown off on Tuesday when the iPhone and iPad Weather apps stopped working and didn't have any data on temperatures or the 10-day forecast.

Users saw a blue screen with just the city they selected and dash marks where the temperature number should have been displayed.

App users took to social media to lament their findings — and show how dependant they are on the weather app — with some claiming that the service had been down "for days."

Apple addressed the issue via its System Status dashboard.

The notice claimed that the weather app "may have been slow or unavailable" for "some users" beginning at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday and was resolved by 3:44 a.m. Wednesday morning.

However, when Entrepreneur checked the weather app on Wednesday around 10 a.m. EST, it was still down. But after restarting the app several times, it was working around 11 a.m.

Apple recently revamped its weather app with the release of iOS 16 in the fall of 2022 after the company integrated the purchase of weather service Dark Sky into the app.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Apple (AAPL)
2.5512 of 5 stars		$163.08-1.5%0.56%27.69Moderate Buy$168.03
