New Belgium Brewing workers back sale to Kirin subsidiary

S&P 500   3,191.14 (-0.04%)
DOW   28,239.28 (-0.10%)
QQQ   209.55 (+0.08%)
AAPL   279.74 (-0.24%)
FB   202.50 (+2.07%)
MSFT   154.37 (-0.21%)
GOOGL   1,351.91 (-0.22%)
AMZN   1,784.03 (-0.37%)
CGC   19.73 (-4.46%)
NVDA   229.51 (+0.53%)
MU   53.04 (+0.08%)
BABA   210.00 (+0.87%)
GE   10.96 (-1.26%)
TSLA   393.15 (+3.74%)
T   38.74 (+0.62%)
AMD   42.30 (-1.10%)
ACB   2.19 (-6.81%)
F   9.54 (+1.60%)
PRI   135.33 (-1.05%)
NFLX   320.80 (+1.69%)
BAC   35.11 (+0.20%)
GILD   65.68 (-0.79%)
DIS   146.26 (-1.00%)
S&P 500   3,191.14 (-0.04%)
DOW   28,239.28 (-0.10%)
QQQ   209.55 (+0.08%)
AAPL   279.74 (-0.24%)
FB   202.50 (+2.07%)
MSFT   154.37 (-0.21%)
GOOGL   1,351.91 (-0.22%)
AMZN   1,784.03 (-0.37%)
CGC   19.73 (-4.46%)
NVDA   229.51 (+0.53%)
MU   53.04 (+0.08%)
BABA   210.00 (+0.87%)
GE   10.96 (-1.26%)
TSLA   393.15 (+3.74%)
T   38.74 (+0.62%)
AMD   42.30 (-1.10%)
ACB   2.19 (-6.81%)
F   9.54 (+1.60%)
PRI   135.33 (-1.05%)
NFLX   320.80 (+1.69%)
BAC   35.11 (+0.20%)
GILD   65.68 (-0.79%)
DIS   146.26 (-1.00%)
S&P 500   3,191.14 (-0.04%)
DOW   28,239.28 (-0.10%)
QQQ   209.55 (+0.08%)
AAPL   279.74 (-0.24%)
FB   202.50 (+2.07%)
MSFT   154.37 (-0.21%)
GOOGL   1,351.91 (-0.22%)
AMZN   1,784.03 (-0.37%)
CGC   19.73 (-4.46%)
NVDA   229.51 (+0.53%)
MU   53.04 (+0.08%)
BABA   210.00 (+0.87%)
GE   10.96 (-1.26%)
TSLA   393.15 (+3.74%)
T   38.74 (+0.62%)
AMD   42.30 (-1.10%)
ACB   2.19 (-6.81%)
F   9.54 (+1.60%)
PRI   135.33 (-1.05%)
NFLX   320.80 (+1.69%)
BAC   35.11 (+0.20%)
GILD   65.68 (-0.79%)
DIS   146.26 (-1.00%)
S&P 500   3,191.14 (-0.04%)
DOW   28,239.28 (-0.10%)
QQQ   209.55 (+0.08%)
AAPL   279.74 (-0.24%)
FB   202.50 (+2.07%)
MSFT   154.37 (-0.21%)
GOOGL   1,351.91 (-0.22%)
AMZN   1,784.03 (-0.37%)
CGC   19.73 (-4.46%)
NVDA   229.51 (+0.53%)
MU   53.04 (+0.08%)
BABA   210.00 (+0.87%)
GE   10.96 (-1.26%)
TSLA   393.15 (+3.74%)
T   38.74 (+0.62%)
AMD   42.30 (-1.10%)
ACB   2.19 (-6.81%)
F   9.54 (+1.60%)
PRI   135.33 (-1.05%)
NFLX   320.80 (+1.69%)
BAC   35.11 (+0.20%)
GILD   65.68 (-0.79%)
DIS   146.26 (-1.00%)
Log in

New Belgium Brewing workers back sale to Kirin subsidiary

Posted on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 By The Associated Press

Fat Tire Amber Ale
In this April 13, 2008, file photo, a bottle of Fat Tire Amber Ale, made by New Belgium Brewing Co., sits on the bar in the club level of the Pepsi Center in Denver. Employees approved the sale of one of the largest U.S. craft breweries to a subsidiary of Japanese beverage company Kirin in a vote that ended Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, clearing the way for the sale to close by the end of the year. New Belgium Brewing Co. declined to release the number of employees who voted in favor of the sale to Lion Little World Beverages of Australia or a breakdown of how they voted, the Coloradoan reported. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Employees approved the sale of one of the largest U.S. craft breweries to a subsidiary of Japanese beverage company Kirin in a vote that ended Tuesday, clearing the way for the sale to close by the end of the year.

New Belgium Brewing Co. declined to release the number of employees who voted in favor of the sale to Lion Little World Beverages of Australia or a breakdown of how they voted, the Coloradoan reported.

“This result moves us one step closer towards New Belgium Brewing officially joining Lion Little World Beverages,” New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer said in a statement. “We're excited about the next chapter for NBB and continuing to prove business can be a force for good.”

Fechheimer has said New Belgium does not anticipate any changes for employees or its beer product offerings because of the sale.

New Belgium has breweries in Fort Collins and Asheville, North Carolina, with about 700 employees. It is currently employee owned but will no longer be after the sale.

New Belgium co-founder Kim Jordan, who started the brewery in a basement with her then-husband, has said employees will receive $100,000 in retirement money “with some receiving significantly greater amounts.”

The mood at the Fort Collins brewery was was upbeat shortly before the vote result was announced.

Lion Little employs about 4,000 people in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Asia and the United States. The purchase of New Belgium is its first venture into the U.S. craft beer market although Kirin owns 25% of Brooklyn Brewery in New York.


More on MarketBeat
Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy NowBest Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now
20 Stocks Analysts Can20 Stocks Analysts Can't Stop Upgrading
7 Stocks That Insiders are Buying Now7 Stocks That Insiders are Buying Now
15 Stocks that Insiders Love15 Stocks that Insiders Love
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel