New blow: Algeria ends 2-decade friendship treaty with Spain

×
S&P 500   4,118.01 (-1.03%)
DOW   32,896.56 (-0.85%)
QQQ   308.28 (-0.51%)
AAPL   148.24 (-0.32%)
MSFT   270.48 (-0.74%)
FB   197.80 (+1.10%)
GOOGL   2,347.80 (+0.21%)
AMZN   121.28 (-1.40%)
TSLA   729.82 (+1.84%)
NVDA   187.59 (-0.88%)
NIO   20.27 (+3.16%)
BABA   117.28 (+12.42%)
AMD   102.62 (-2.53%)
CGC   4.08 (-3.77%)
MU   68.22 (-3.59%)
T   21.03 (-0.52%)
GE   77.22 (-1.00%)
F   13.54 (-1.46%)
DIS   107.54 (-0.23%)
AMC   13.41 (+2.60%)
PFE   53.59 (-0.69%)
PYPL   87.89 (-0.79%)
NFLX   202.53 (+1.97%)
S&P 500   4,118.01 (-1.03%)
DOW   32,896.56 (-0.85%)
QQQ   308.28 (-0.51%)
AAPL   148.24 (-0.32%)
MSFT   270.48 (-0.74%)
FB   197.80 (+1.10%)
GOOGL   2,347.80 (+0.21%)
AMZN   121.28 (-1.40%)
TSLA   729.82 (+1.84%)
NVDA   187.59 (-0.88%)
NIO   20.27 (+3.16%)
BABA   117.28 (+12.42%)
AMD   102.62 (-2.53%)
CGC   4.08 (-3.77%)
MU   68.22 (-3.59%)
T   21.03 (-0.52%)
GE   77.22 (-1.00%)
F   13.54 (-1.46%)
DIS   107.54 (-0.23%)
AMC   13.41 (+2.60%)
PFE   53.59 (-0.69%)
PYPL   87.89 (-0.79%)
NFLX   202.53 (+1.97%)
S&P 500   4,118.01 (-1.03%)
DOW   32,896.56 (-0.85%)
QQQ   308.28 (-0.51%)
AAPL   148.24 (-0.32%)
MSFT   270.48 (-0.74%)
FB   197.80 (+1.10%)
GOOGL   2,347.80 (+0.21%)
AMZN   121.28 (-1.40%)
TSLA   729.82 (+1.84%)
NVDA   187.59 (-0.88%)
NIO   20.27 (+3.16%)
BABA   117.28 (+12.42%)
AMD   102.62 (-2.53%)
CGC   4.08 (-3.77%)
MU   68.22 (-3.59%)
T   21.03 (-0.52%)
GE   77.22 (-1.00%)
F   13.54 (-1.46%)
DIS   107.54 (-0.23%)
AMC   13.41 (+2.60%)
PFE   53.59 (-0.69%)
PYPL   87.89 (-0.79%)
NFLX   202.53 (+1.97%)
S&P 500   4,118.01 (-1.03%)
DOW   32,896.56 (-0.85%)
QQQ   308.28 (-0.51%)
AAPL   148.24 (-0.32%)
MSFT   270.48 (-0.74%)
FB   197.80 (+1.10%)
GOOGL   2,347.80 (+0.21%)
AMZN   121.28 (-1.40%)
TSLA   729.82 (+1.84%)
NVDA   187.59 (-0.88%)
NIO   20.27 (+3.16%)
BABA   117.28 (+12.42%)
AMD   102.62 (-2.53%)
CGC   4.08 (-3.77%)
MU   68.22 (-3.59%)
T   21.03 (-0.52%)
GE   77.22 (-1.00%)
F   13.54 (-1.46%)
DIS   107.54 (-0.23%)
AMC   13.41 (+2.60%)
PFE   53.59 (-0.69%)
PYPL   87.89 (-0.79%)
NFLX   202.53 (+1.97%)

New blow: Algeria ends 2-decade friendship treaty with Spain

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | The Associated Press

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The Algerian president’s office announced Wednesday that the North African nation was “immediately” suspending a two-decades-old friendship treaty with Spain.

It was the latest blow to increasingly wobbly relations between Algiers and Madrid — which depends on Algeria for its natural gas supply.

Tensions have soared in a complex three-way dispute after Spain apparently gave its backing to Morocco’s position over the disputed Western Sahara territory. Algeria backs the Polisario independence movement in the region, which rejects Morocco's annexation of Western Sahara. The Polisario are encamped in southern Algeria.

The statement from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's office cited what it said was the “unjustifiable turnaround” in March on Spain’s position, amounting to a “fait accompli using fallacious arguments.” It said that Spain has since campaigned “to justify” its position.

The statement said Spain was abusing its role as an “administrating power” in the Western Sahara until the United Nations sorts out the decades-old situation over the status of the vast, mineral-rich territory. It is, therefore, “contributing directly to the degradation of the situation in the Western Sahara and the region,” the Algerian president's office said.

“In consequence, Algeria has decided to proceed immediately with the suspension” of the treaty, which has served as the framework in the two countries’ ties, the statement said. The treaty dates to 2002.

Spain’s government said it regretted Algeria’s decision and reaffirmed its commitment to the friendship treaty.

“The Spanish government regards Algeria as a friendly neighbor country and restates its complete readiness to keep and develop the special cooperation relationship between our two countries, to the benefit of the people of both,” a Spanish Foreign Ministry statement said.


Spain was the former colonial power in Western Sahara until it was annexed by Morocco in 1975. Since then, Algeria and neighboring Morocco have had tense ties over the fate of the Western Sahara, at one point fighting a desert war. Morocco wants some autonomy for the region with Moroccan oversight over what it calls its “southern provinces.”

The two African countries broke diplomatic relations in August in the standoff.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

Today Kate sits down with Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, Managing Director and Multi-Asset Strategist at Wellington Management Company and Global Investment Strategist for Hartford Funds. Nanette gives us a fund manager’s perspective on the big picture, with a particular emphasis on how to allocate asset classes, and where investors should consider paring back or adding.

Listen Now to Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.