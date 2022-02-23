S&P 500   4,304.76
DOW   33,596.61
QQQ   338.08
Wall Street skid continues as Ukraine crisis escalates
Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
Ukraine crisis jolts Europe to push for secure energy supply
'Thugs and bullies': Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine
Wall Street slide continues as Ukraine crisis escalates
Biden announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs, banks
The Latest: China blasts US over approach to Ukraine crisis
New Episode of 'Going Public': Does Anything Compare to In-Person Meetings?

Last updated on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | 2022 Entrepreneur


Josh Snow returns to this week’s episode of Going Public to share details about his latest travels where he met all of our founders in person. We hear about his visit to Hammitt headquarters in Hermosa Beach, CA, to Miami where he sits down with the ladies of PROVEN, and his trip back to his own hometown in Phoenix AZ to see the team at NGT-Academy

Watch the sixth episode right now by clicking here.

This week we meet an actual student from NGT Academy whose post-military story will touch your heart.

We also learn about why TREBEL is excited about music superstars Maluma, Pitbull, JBalvin and Bad Bunny and a potential opportunity to quickly scale their user growth. 

Jeff Hoffman also returns this week to check on the progress of PROVEN. Will he consider a very special offer from founders Ming and Amy?

Finally, can chief cheerleader Tony Drockton convince billionaire Chris Burch to invest in Hammitt?

New episodes stream Tuesdays on Entrepreneur.com. Follow Going Public on Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin, YouTube.

Disclosures 

Hammitt Offering Circular 

PROVEN Offering Circular

TREBEL Offering Circular 

NGT Academy Offering Circular
7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps

At times of volatility, it can be hard for even experienced investors to stay the course. Yet over time, stocks have consistently increased in value. And growth stocks tend to be among the ones that show the largest gains. Growth stocks are companies that analysts believe will grow at a rate that is significantly above the market average.

These stocks are also characterized by companies that invest a significant portion of its profits back into its business in order to accelerate growth. This is opposed to value stocks that make returning a portion of its profits to shareholders a priority. This typically occurs in the form of a dividend. One misconception of growth stocks is that they have a high correlation with the market. It’s true that when the market is moving higher, these stocks tend to outperform. However, when the market is moving lower, these stocks sometimes perform better.

So why should you consider buying growth stocks now? The reason is this. In many cases, the company’s underlying fundamentals are still positive, but the sentiment has changed. And that means it’s a good time to buy these stocks on sale.

View the "7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps".


