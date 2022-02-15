New 'Going Public' Episode: "Let It Snow!"





On this week's episode of Going Public, there is a lot going on and it is happening fast!

Tapping into his incredible sales experience, Josh Snow, a digital marketing prodigy and founder of the nine-figure oral care brand Snow Teeth Whitening, challenges our issuing companies with that important question, “What are you going to do strategically once you have the brand and the money?”

Watch the fifth episode right now by clicking here.

Both Hammitt and PROVEN partner with this week’s mentor to build their Direct to Consumer (DTC) channels, and get a crash course in customer loyalty, retention, finding the right celebrity partner and the power of influencer marketing and social media.

Meanwhile, NGT Academy has quite a hill to climb to close a pivotal investment and host Lauren Simmons gets a chance to see another side of TREBEL founder Bob Vanech.

New episodes stream Tuesdays on Entrepreneur.com. Follow Going Public® on Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin, YouTube.

Disclosures

Hammitt Offering Circular

PROVEN Offering Circular

TREBEL Offering Circular

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.