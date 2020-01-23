S&P 500   3,295.47 (-0.90%)
DOW   28,989.73 (-0.58%)
QQQ   222.70 (-0.84%)
AAPL   318.31 (-0.29%)
MSFT   165.04 (-1.01%)
GOOGL   1,466.17 (-1.25%)
AMZN   1,861.64 (-1.22%)
CGC   22.65 (-7.78%)
NVDA   250.48 (-0.94%)
BABA   213.75 (-2.46%)
GE   11.71 (-0.51%)
TSLA   564.82 (-1.29%)
AMD   50.35 (-2.63%)
ACB   1.99 (-3.86%)
F   9.00 (-1.53%)
NFLX   353.16 (+1.02%)
DIS   140.08 (-1.49%)
GILD   63.15 (-1.24%)
S&P 500   3,295.47 (-0.90%)
DOW   28,989.73 (-0.58%)
QQQ   222.70 (-0.84%)
AAPL   318.31 (-0.29%)
MSFT   165.04 (-1.01%)
GOOGL   1,466.17 (-1.25%)
AMZN   1,861.64 (-1.22%)
CGC   22.65 (-7.78%)
NVDA   250.48 (-0.94%)
BABA   213.75 (-2.46%)
GE   11.71 (-0.51%)
TSLA   564.82 (-1.29%)
AMD   50.35 (-2.63%)
ACB   1.99 (-3.86%)
F   9.00 (-1.53%)
NFLX   353.16 (+1.02%)
DIS   140.08 (-1.49%)
GILD   63.15 (-1.24%)
S&P 500   3,295.47 (-0.90%)
DOW   28,989.73 (-0.58%)
QQQ   222.70 (-0.84%)
AAPL   318.31 (-0.29%)
MSFT   165.04 (-1.01%)
GOOGL   1,466.17 (-1.25%)
AMZN   1,861.64 (-1.22%)
CGC   22.65 (-7.78%)
NVDA   250.48 (-0.94%)
BABA   213.75 (-2.46%)
GE   11.71 (-0.51%)
TSLA   564.82 (-1.29%)
AMD   50.35 (-2.63%)
ACB   1.99 (-3.86%)
F   9.00 (-1.53%)
NFLX   353.16 (+1.02%)
DIS   140.08 (-1.49%)
GILD   63.15 (-1.24%)
S&P 500   3,295.47 (-0.90%)
DOW   28,989.73 (-0.58%)
QQQ   222.70 (-0.84%)
AAPL   318.31 (-0.29%)
MSFT   165.04 (-1.01%)
GOOGL   1,466.17 (-1.25%)
AMZN   1,861.64 (-1.22%)
CGC   22.65 (-7.78%)
NVDA   250.48 (-0.94%)
BABA   213.75 (-2.46%)
GE   11.71 (-0.51%)
TSLA   564.82 (-1.29%)
AMD   50.35 (-2.63%)
ACB   1.99 (-3.86%)
F   9.00 (-1.53%)
NFLX   353.16 (+1.02%)
DIS   140.08 (-1.49%)
GILD   63.15 (-1.24%)
Log in

New internet customers boost Comcast 4th-quarter profit

Posted on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 By The Associated Press


This Jan. 24, 2019, file photo shows a Comcast truck in Pittsburgh. Comcast Corp. reports financial results Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Comcast continued adding internet customers in the fourth quarter, helping lift its net income 26%.

The Philadelphia company, which owns NBCUniversal and European broadcaster Sky as well as a providing cable and internet service in the U.S., has been focusing on broadband as more people quit traditional cable. Providing internet is more profitable for Comcast than supplying cable video service.

It added 442,000 internet customers in the fourth quarter, while losing 149,000 video customers. It lost 733,000 video customers in 2019, and expects to lose more in 2020 as it raises prices and more people shift to getting TV on the internet. A newer business for Comcast Corp. is mobile, and it added 261,000 cellphone lines. Overall, the video-and-internet division's revenue rose 2.6% to $14.77 billion.

While more than 80 million U.S. households still pay for cable TV, the move to video on the internet prompted Comcast to launch a streaming service, Peacock, later this year, into a market crowded with services from its rivals.

In its NBCUniversal division, revenue dropped 2.6% to $9.15 billion, hurt by the weak debut of “Cats” at the box office.

Overall profit came to $3.16 billion, or 68 cents per share, from $2.51 billion, or 55 cents per share, the year before. Excluding one-time costs, earnings were 79 cents per share, topping the average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research of 75 cents per share.

Revenue rose 2% to $28.4 billion, beating the analysts' estimate of $28.19 billion.

Comcast shares fell $1.03, or 2.2%, to $46.41 in mid-morning trading. They have climbed 36% in the last 12 months.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Comcast (CMCSA)$44.59-2.3%1.88%16.51Buy$51.05

More on MarketBeat
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now
Analysts Hate These 12 StocksAnalysts Hate These 12 Stocks
20 Stocks to Sell Now20 Stocks to Sell Now
12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel